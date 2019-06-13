The LA Phil Announces Winemaker Wednesdays and Sunday Market Tastings at the Hollywood Bowl

The Los Angeles Philharmonic announces the return of Winemaker Wednesdays and Sunday Market Tastings for the 2019 summer season at the Hollywood Bowl. This offering from Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine provides visitors an opportunity to participate in tastings of wines hand selected by Caroline Styne, winner of Outstanding Restaurateur of the Year 2018 by the respected James Beard Foundation.

"I'm pleased to bring my wine-tasting series back for the Food + Wine program. It's incredible to see how guests embrace the discovery of these lesser-known artisanal winemakers and brewers from California, and it adds another dimension to the Bowl experience," says Styne. "I have a great time pairing the winemakers with these performances. I can't think of a better introduction to these wonderful winemakers that are among my favorites."

The complimentary wine tasting series begins on Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 5-7 pm in the Plaza Marketplace at the Box Office Plaza. The series includes celebrated vintners and wine professionals Honor Chervin, Graham Tatomer, Joe Corsini, Grey Hartley, Jasper Dickson, Faith Armstrong, Sandy Garber, Kristin Olszewski, Jeff Fisher, Babak Shokrian, Jerome Brenot, Greg Brewer, Ann Miller, Keith Fox, Oliver Ryan, Kenny Likitprakong, and Tom Hunter. Wines featured in the tastings are available for purchase at BAR 22 and other select Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine locations to enjoy during the concerts.

One of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world, with a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922 and plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music, offering something for everyone. It remains one of the best deals anywhere in Los Angeles; to this day, $1 buys a seat at the top of the Bowl for many classical and jazz performances.

