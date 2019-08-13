The Grove Theatre Features Eight Tribute Shows In September

Eight classic rock tribute shows will perform at The Grove Theatre in September, including tributes to the Eagles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mac and a Madonna vs. the Go Gos showdown.

Madonna vs. The Go Gos - A Musical Showdown - Friday, September 6



It's a battle of two of the country's premier tribute acts as So Madonna takes on Totally Go Gos. So Madonna re-creates the look and sound of pop's original Material Girl with spot - on live versions of "Like a Prayer", "Vogue", "Papa Don't Preach" and "Express Yourself." Totally Go Gos perfectly capture the original band's high-energy concert, complete with the choreography and all the 80s fun of "My Lips are Sealed," "We Got the Beat" and "How Much More." It's a showdown you won't want to miss!

Madonna vs. The Go Gos - A Musical Showdown performs at The Grove Theatre on Friday, September 6 at 8:00 pm

The Wall - A Brick by Brick Tribute - Saturday, September 7

The Wall - A Brick By Brick Tribute is back by popular demand! We perform the the most renown Rock Opera from beginning to end with a stunning visual show complete with a 10ft Wall, Lasers and Theatrics! Also back is our Balloon Sculpture Teacher by local artist Brian the Ballusionist Potvin! Don't Miss it!

Infinite Floyd performs "The Wall - A Brick by Brick Tribute" at The Grove Theatre on Saturday, September 7 at 8:00 pm.

Creedence Relived -Friday, September 13

From "Fortunate Son" to "Proud Mary" to "Born on the Bayou" to "Bad Moon Rising" to "Lodi" to "Who'll Stop the Rain," Creedence Relived is a highly faithful tribute to one of America's greatest rock bands, Creedence Clearwater Revival. The Creedence Relived show is an accurate recreation of a CCR concert of the 1960's. "The top shelf Creedence tribute act in the world..." said the Los Angeles Times. Creedence Relived is the only Creedence tribute act in the country to feature a "John Fogarty" who both plays the lead guitar riffs and lead vocals.

Creedence Relived performs at The Grove Theatre on Friday, September 13 at 8:00 pm.

Journey LTD - Saturday, September 14

Journey LTD is a top-quality Journey Tribute Show featuring all the classic hits, performed with energy and excitement reproducing the atmosphere that has always made Journey an amazing live show.

Journey LTD performs at The Grove Theatre on Saturday, September 14 at 8:00 pm.

Boys of Summer - Eagles Tribute - Friday, September 20

The group is comprised of five hardworking musicians from Southern California who play and channel some of the greatest music ever created and produced from the legendary rock group, the Eagles. With each band-member possessing many decades of professional experience, TBOS play the true musical heart and soul of the Eagles music - recreating the sounds, harmonies, and most important, the feel. "The Boys of Summer authentically re-create the sounds and harmonies, from country-tinged ballads to hard-rocking hits with flawless craftsmanship, and, most importantly, the feel of the Eagles' music," the Victorville Daily Press.



The Boys of Summer - Eagles Tribute perform on Friday, September 20 at the Grove Theatre at 8:00 pm.

The Highwayman Show - Saturday, September 21

The Highwayman Show is an All-Star group that captures the essence of Outlaw Country as defined by Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson. The "Highwayman", Tony Suraci, is an immensely gifted vocalist who channels the spirits and voices of the original Highwaymen in a breathtaking 2 hour performance. Prepare to be amazed how one man can emulate all four of Outlaw Country's favorite musical icons. Songs like Folsom Prison Blues, Good Ole Boys, Whiskey River and Me and Bobby McGee are just a few of the songs that make this show a very memorable experience.

The Highwayman Show performs on Saturday, September 21 at the Grove Theatre at 8:00 pm.

Yachty by Nature - Friday, September 27

Yachty by Nature is Southern California's hottest yacht rock band. From Michael McDonald and Hall and Oates to Toto, Steely Dan, Ambrosia, Boz Scaggs and Christopher Cross, we lay down a smooth groove to kick back and relive the glory days of sunny California in the late 1970's. Ocean breezes and palm trees swaying, the champagne is chilling and the yacht party awaits you. Yachty by Nature is here for your listening pleasure and we are setting a course for adventure!



Yachty by Nature performs on Friday, September 27 at the Grove Theatre at 8:00 pm.



Mirage - Visions of Fleetwood Mac - Saturday, September 28

Mirage - Visions of Fleetwood Mac celebrates the classic lineup of the legendary superstar band. Based in Los Angeles, the members of Mirage capture the look and sound of Fleetwood Mac live in concert. The band is a spinoff of the highly successful band, Bella Donna - A Tribute to Stevie Nicks, which was awarded the highest honor of being praised by the real Ms. Nicks after she heard a live performance by singer Michelle Tyler and the band. Bella Donna also appeared on AXS TV after being crowned one of The World's Greatest Tribute Bands. Mirage focuses squarely on Fleetwood Mac and their Greatest Hits in the five-piece authentic concert recreation.



Mirage - Tribute to Fleetwood Mac performs on Saturday, September 28 at the Grove Theatre at 8:00 pm.

Tickets for all shows are $38,33,28 and may be purchased online at www.grovetheatre.com, at the box office, by calling (909) 920 - 4343 or at the door. The shows are appropriate for all ages. The Grove Theatre is located at 276 E. Ninth Street, Upland, CA 91786





