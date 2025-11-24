The Group Rep To Present Thornton Wilder’s OUR TOWN

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Group Rep will present Thornton Wilder’s classic American drama OUR TOWN, directed by Mareli Mitchel-Shields and produced by Cynthia Payo and Tamir Yardenne. The production will explore the play’s depiction of small-town life and its focus on family, home, and companionship. Performances will take place at The Group Rep Theatre in North Hollywood.

Originally awarded the 1938 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Our Town also received the 1989 Tony Award for Best Revival and the 1989 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival. The cast will include Casey Alcoser, Tom Allen, Fox Carney, Kathi Chaplar, Christina Conte, Jeff Dinnell, Noah Dittmer, Thea Belle Franzer, Georges Patry, Cynthia Payo, Lloyd Pedersen, Faye Reynolds, Steve Rozic, Rob Schaumann, Lew Snow, Daisy Staedler, Neil Thompson, Larry Toffler, Cathy Diane Tomlin, Dianne Travis, and John C. Woodley.

The creative team will feature M. Mitchel-Shields as set designer, Noemi Barrera as lighting designer, Ramona Reeves as Costume Designer, and Kathi Chaplar as music director. Bojana Jelovac will serve as assistant to the director. Additional contributors include Denise Downer (marketing), Nora Feldman (public relations), Art & Soul Design (graphic design), Doug Haverty (artistic council liaison), Kristin Stancato (webmaster and online marketing), Alex Salkin (stage manager), Jackie Shearn and Caitlin Mae Smith (social media), and Doug Engalla (promotional video and photography). The production is produced by Cynthia Payo and Tamir Yardenne.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Our Town will run Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. The Group Rep Theatre is located at 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Tickets are $36 for general admission, $30 for students and seniors with ID, and $25 for groups of ten or more. For reservations and additional information, call (818) 763-5990.