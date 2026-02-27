LA POPS UP: Dance on Film Comes to The Muckenthaler Cultural Center

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

LA POPS UP: Dance on Film is a groundbreaking showcase celebrating the creativity and individuality of Southern California–based choreographers on screen. Spearheaded by Dance Camera West and Hysterica Productions, the project highlights bold new works that reimagine choreography through the cinematic lens.

Taking place on March 5 at 7:30 PM at The Muckenthaler Cultural Center, LA POPS UP: Dance on Film brings together an exciting lineup of artists whose films capture the depth, diversity, and innovation of the So-Cal dance community. By bridging movement and film, the program expands how audiences experience contemporary dance—shifting performance beyond the stage and into dynamic screen environments.

The nine choreographers being presented are a vibrant cross-section of Southern California's creative voices, each offering a distinctive perspective on movement and storytelling through film.Participating filmmakers and choreographers include: Charissa Kroeger & Eric Schloesser; Achinta S. McDaniel & Saam Gabbay; Derion Loman & Madison Olandt; Charlotte Griffin; Sara Silkin; Devin Waxman; Himerria Wortham & Raquel Cabrera; Maya Kell-Abrams; Megan Paradowski; and The Seaweed Sisters.

Dance Camera West aims to foster ground-breaking creation of dance film, by supporting teaching, production, distribution of dance films. DCW presents an annual international festival held at renowned arts venues throughout Los Angeles, along with informative and educational events throughout the year, to bring dance off the stage and onto the screen, utilizing the language of film to reach a wider audience. DCW's current core programs and services fall into three core categories: Prepare; Produce and Present. DCW creates spaces for learning, funding for production, and audiences and revenue for screening films. DCW is a community organization that believes in affordable access to the arts and thus keeps ticket prices affordable as well as offering free events. Established presenters range from performing arts centers like The Getty Center, REDCAT/Walt Disney Concert Hall, Hammer Museum, Skirball Center, John Anson Ford Amphitheater, The Autry Museum, Theater Raymond Kabbaz, Track 16 / Bergamot Station; cinemas such as American Cinematheque's Egyptian and Aero Theaters and the Laemmle Theaters have all presented Dance Camera West; and alternative spaces include city parks, pop up drive ins, and mobile film screen parades.

LA POPS UP, a groundbreaking new project spearheaded by Hysterica Productions (Kitty McNamee) and Dance Camera West (Kelly Hargraves), showcasing the personal vision of over 30 of LA's most influential choreographers. This project highlights the extraordinary talent within Los Angeles' diverse dance community, bringing their innovative dance films to a global audience. LAPU carefully curates a roster of dance focused films created by LA based choreographers and directors. LAPU collaborates with other festivals and presenters to create one of a kind programs of eclectic and diverse films.

The Muck mission is to enrich the human spirit through the arts. Walter and Adella Muckenthaler built the 18 room mansion in 1925 which served as the center of their citrus and nut farming business and their family home for more than four decades. In 1965, their son Harold Muckenthaler donated the mansion and the surrounding 8.5 acres to the city with the proviso that his childhood home be used to provide the public with experiences that stimulate creativity and imagination, while conserving the heritage and architecture of the estate. In 1999, The Muck Mansion received designation by the National Registry of Historic places. Though the City of Fullerton maintains ownership, it is managed by The Muckenthaler Cultural Center Foundation and its elected Board of Directors. The City and the Muck enjoy a strong spirit of cooperation in the best interest of our mutual constituents. The Muck produces 100 events annually: concerts in our extraordinary 300 seated outdoor amphitheater, indoor cabaret space, five free-to-the-community Cultural Festivals, our Art gallery exhibits, a lecture series, and occasional film events. The Muck is also a premier wedding venue with Colette's Catering, being the exclusive on-site wedding planners and caterers. The education department grew in performance and reach, expanding from one summer day camp to five, including the children on the Autism spectrum, built a world class recording studio and strengthened one of the finest ceramics facilities in the region. Our classes by teaching artists serve 40,000 people each year in facilities for victims of domestic violence, homeless shelters, schools and libraries of Fullerton and prisons in Southern California. We follow Harold Muckenthaler's vision to inspire through the arts.