SkyPilot Theatre Company Announces Call For Plays For Winter One-Act Festival

SkyPilot Theatre Company has announced a call for submissions for its upcoming Winter One-Act Festival. The non-profit ensemble company will once again present a selection of original one-act plays and is inviting playwrights to submit works based on the theme, “It’s The Holiday Season.”

The festival seeks short plays inspired by December holidays across cultures. Organizers note that the holiday season can be joyful, nostalgic, hectic, or emotionally complex, and submissions may be either comedic or dramatic in tone.

Submission guidelines specify that plays must be original, never-produced material, with a maximum length of 25 minutes and no more than six to eight characters. Children may not be included in the cast. Musicals and adaptations are not eligible. Scripts should require minimal locations, set pieces, and props.

The submission deadline is May 20. A $10 submission fee is required and may be paid via PayPal or Venmo to SkyPilotSubmissions@gmail.com.

Two $50 cash prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of the festival: the Audience Award and the Producers Award. Both honors will be selected from the overall plays chosen for production.

Playwrights should submit scripts with “One Act Festival” in the subject line to SkyPilotSubmissions@gmail.com. Submissions must include a synopsis, an explanation of how the play fits the theme, and any prior performance history.

For additional information about SkyPilot Theatre Company and its upcoming productions, visit www.skypilottheatre.com.