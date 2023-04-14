Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Group Rep Brings THE LARAMIE PROJECT To Lonny Chapman Theatre This Weekend

This play is a breathtaking collage that explores the depths to which humanity can sink and the heights of compassion of which we are capable.

Apr. 14, 2023  

The Group Rep presents "The Laramie Project" written by Moises Kaufman, Ms. Leigh Fondakowski and The Techtonic Theater Project, directed by Kathleen Delaney, produced by Bill Fitzhugh & Danica Waitley for the Group Rep.

In 1998, Matthew Shephard, a college student at the U of Wyoming was kidnapped, beaten, tied to a fence and left to die. His crime? Being gay. Kaufman, Fondakowski and members of the Tectonic Theater Project made six trips to Laramie over the course of a year and a half. They conducted more than 200 interviews with the people of the town. The breadth of the reactions to the crime is fascinating. They have constructed a deeply moving theatrical experience from these interviews and their own experiences in Laramie. This play is a breathtaking collage that explores the depths to which humanity can sink and the heights of compassion of which we are capable.

The Group Rep cast features the talents of Landon Beatty, Paul Cady, Roslyn Cohn, Julie Davis, Marc Antonio Pritchett. Stephen Rockwell, Jackie Shearn, Margaret Rose Staedler, Cathy Diane Tomlin, Amelia Vargas and Kay Vermeil.

The production team includes Mareli Mitchel-Shields (Set Designer), Tor Brown (Lighting/Projection Designer), Michael Mullen (Costume Designer), Marc Antonio Pritchett (Sound Designer), Tessa Grace (Assistant Director), Cathy Diane Tomlin (Assistant to the Director), John Ledley (Stage Manager), Bill Fitzhugh (Producer), Danica Waitley (Producer), Kristin Stancato (Webmaster & Online Marketing), Doug Engalla (Promotional Videographer & Photographer), Doug Haverty (Graphic Designer), "The Hive" Bert Emmett, Bill Fitzhugh, John Ledley, Lee Redmond, Clara Rodriguez, Chris Winfield (Set Construction/Facilitation), "GRT Social Media" Denise Downer, Michael Gabiano & Jackie Shearn.

The play runs April 14 - May 21, 2023. Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm. Sundays at 2:00 pm. After the Matinee Talkback with cast and staff 4/23 & 4/30. The play will be performed in two acts with one intermission. Approximate Running Time is two hours. General Admission $35.00. Seniors & Students with ID $30.00. Parties 10+ $25.00. Purchase Tickets: Click Here. Reservations & Information: (818) 763-5990. Lonny Chapman Theatre (Main Stage). 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood, 91601. Free street parking.




