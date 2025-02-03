The Groundlings Unveils New Logo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Groundlings Theatre & School has unveiled its new logo. This reimagined design reflects the iconic theater's dynamic future while honoring its rich legacy in improvisational comedy and sketch performance.

The new logo combines modern aesthetics with a nod to the organization's original logo. Featuring a fresh and sleek design, it emphasizes The Groundlings' commitment to creativity, inclusivity, and excellence in comedic arts. This visual update marks a significant milestone for the theater as it continues to lead the charge in shaping the next generation of comedic talent.

"After 50+ years of laughter and innovation, we wanted our logo to better reflect the energy that makes The Groundlings a hub of comedic brilliance," said Sam Gooley, Marketing Manager of The Groundlings. "Our new logo is a symbol of both our proud history and the exciting future ahead. It serves as an invitation to audiences and performers alike to join in the fun, the creativity, and the magic that has made The Groundlings such a special place."

Groundlings company member Greg Worswick who designed the logo said, "I wanted to update the aesthetic while also honoring the past. Personally, I'm always hoping to elevate The Groundlings brand to something fresh and tasteful. I also went with a hand-drawn font to give it a little more of a home-spun twist; as if to say The Groundlings is a prestige brand, but it's also artisanal and unique."

Since its founding in 1974, The Groundlings Theatre & School has been a cornerstone of the Los Angeles comedy scene. With its world-class training programs and legendary performances, the theater has fostered countless famous comedians, including the likes of Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, and many more.

The Groundlings' new logo will be featured prominently on all digital platforms, marketing materials, and merchandise. In addition, it will be visible at the theater's iconic home in Los Angeles, symbolizing the institution's ongoing dedication to pushing the boundaries of comedy.

For more information about The Groundlings and their upcoming performances, visit www.groundlings.com or follow them on social media @TheGroundlings.

About The Groundlings Theatre & School

The Groundlings Theatre is an improvisation and sketch comedy theatre that has been entertaining LA audiences since 1974. They are a non-profit organization founded by Gary Austin. The Groundlings School has been the foremost comedy training ground in Hollywood and the springboard for countless careers including comic geniuses from film and television such as Melissa McCarthy, Phil LaMarr, Jennifer Coolidge, BEN FALCONE, Will Ferrell, Ana Gasteyer, Kathy Griffin, Cheryl Hines, Taran Killam, Lisa Kudrow, Jon Lovitz, Paul Reubens, Maya Rudolph, Mindy Sterling and Kristen Wiig, among others. You can see catch Groundlings and recent alumni on shows such as Saturday Night Live (Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ashley Padilla), A.P. Bio (Lyric Lewis), Call Me Kat (Julian Gant), Kevin Can F Himself (Alex Bonifer), She-Hulk (Patty Guggenheim), The Conners (Tony Cavalero), Barry (Andrew Leeds), The Righteous Gemstones (Edi Patterson), and much more. For a calendar of events and information on upcoming shows, please visit: https://groundlings.com/shows.

