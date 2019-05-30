The Greenway Court Theatre Presents Pamela Shaw in NAUGHTY WITH A BAND

Celebrated actress and singer Pamela Shaw gets naughtier than ever with her fun, provocative, musically eclectic new show Naughty with a Band. Direct from a critically acclaimed run in Australia, England, and the Edinburgh and Adelaide Fringe Festivals, this Los Angeles premiere is a musical mélange of pop, blues and rock with a live band. Conceived and created by Shaw, this extraordinarily funny and touching show captures her journey from being a well-bred New York child doing everything "right", to stepping into her own power and freedom as a woman. Shaw teases Los Angeles with two shows only at the Greenway Court Theatre on Sunday, June 30 and Monday, July 1.



Inspired by Matilda, Roald Dahl's book and now a worldwide sensation as Matilda the Musical by Tim Minchin, Naughty with a Band delivers a mix of comedy, cabaret, dance, music, songs and poignancy from the irrepressible Shaw in a polished, professional and unflappable performance, rich in energy and sensuality. The show is directed by LA/NY-based Daniel Talbott (Lucille Lortel and Obie Awards, artistic director at Rising Phoenix Rep) and was recently assisted in Australia by Creative Consultant Zakk Allan (Dance Academy, So You Think You Can Dance), who also is responsible for the choreography. Music direction by the legendary Bill Schneider. Naughty with a Band is being presented by veteran producer Barbara Ligeti (who specializes in one person shows; Eric Bogosian, Billy Hayes, Angelica Page, Margo Jefferson, among others), who is thrilled and privileged to present Shaw, who speaks for modern women with their journeys to freedom and a life fulfilled.



Naughty with a Band was first performed as Naughty for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017. It played several festivals in Europe, had a month-long season at the Adelaide Cabaret Fringe Festival 2018, and the first version debuted in December 2018 in Sydney. Naughty with a Band is just finishing up a month-long run as the inaugural production at the new Cobbstar Live club in Sydney.



Pamela Shaw was born and raised in New York City, but spent a lot of time in Los Angeles where half of her family lived. Film credits include Indigo Lake (short list AACTA, best supporting actress 2018), A Few Less Men, The Whistleblower (with Rachel Weisz, Vanessa Redgrave), Lucky Stiff (best actress, Cyprus Film Festival 2017), Salvation Boulevard (with Pierce Brosnan, Sundance 2015), Splinterheads (SXSW 2019), In the Weeds (with Eric Bogosian), and Emma Blue (starred as Emma). Numerous stage credits include - in NY: A Fable (Cherry Lane/Rising Phoenix Rep), Scarcity (Rattlestick, Lucy Thurber, OBIE 2015), both directed by Daniel Talbott who made his Australian directing debut with Naughty with A Band. She also created the role of Peg in Tennessee Williams' final play In Masks Outrageous and Austere (starring Shirley Knight, Culture Project 2017), and A Summer Day (Karen Allen, Cherry Lane), and Five Plays about Life and Death by Craig Lucas (59 East 59 Street Theatre, Edinburgh Fringe 2017). Regional Credits include The Hostage (Meg, LATC), Laughing Wild (S.F. Mason Theatre), Les Liasons Dangereuses(Merteuil, The Virginia Theatre, Phoenix, AZ), and Lucky Stiff (Melbourne Chapel off Chapel, dir. Luke Gallagher). Shaw has performed cabaret and concerts all over the world.



There are only two performances of Naughty with a Band on Sunday, June 30 and Monday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$35. Greenway Court Theatre is located at 544 North Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles, 90036. For tickets call (323) 673-0544 or go to www.GreenwayCourtTheatre.org.





