'The Gallery' Culinary and Entertainment Destination Opens in Downtown LA This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Gallery, the new dining and entertainment destination created by immersive entertainment visionaries Daren Ulmer and Chuck Fawcett, will officially open its doors this month at 330 W. Olympic Boulevard in downtown Los Angeles. Spanning nearly 8,000 square feet, the facility will feature two flagship experiences: Horizon, a sophisticated bar and restaurant offering an extensive menu of wines, artfully crafted cocktails, and seasonal dishes, and The Gallery Theater, which will debut its inaugural signature dining show, Elementa, a culinary and visual exploration of nature’s essential forces. Horizon opens to the public on Thursday, Feb. 6, while Elementa is set to premiere at The Gallery Theater on Friday, February 28.



The Gallery is the debut venue for Allureum, a joint venture between Fawcett and Ulmer that will own and operate location-based entertainment and immersive hospitality destinations across the country.



“Our vision for The Gallery is to be a cornerstone of the neighborhood, blending world-class dining and entertainment under one roof,” said Chuck Fawcett, CEO of Allureum. “Having helped create unforgettable experiences worldwide, I can confidently say there’s nothing quite like this in Los Angeles. From handcrafted cocktails at Horizon to the theatrical culinary journey of Elementa, The Gallery is going to redefine the entertainment dining experience.”



Horizon will offer an extensive selection of wines, spirits, beers, and non-alcoholic beverages alongside a seasonal menu of snacks, sharables, and entrées crafted by Chef Phillip Martin. Martin honed his craft at some of Los Angeles’ most celebrated dining destinations, including the four-star Bazaar by José Andrés and Alma, named Best Restaurant in America by Bon Appetit. With a decade of experience in the Patina Group, including Executive Chef roles at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and Walt Disney Concert Hall, Martin brings unparalleled expertise and a flair for creating elevated yet approachable dining experiences to Horizon.



Designed to evoke modern-lux comfort, Horizon’s approachable yet sophisticated atmosphere makes it the perfect spot to unwind with friends, enjoy a celebratory toast or savor a well-crafted meal. The venue’s one-of-a-kind bar, a centerpiece of style and innovation, features a dynamic and ever-changing 3D cityscape brought to life with dramatic lighting and media vignettes for guests to explore and discover.



In celebration of its opening, Horizon will feature a special Valentine’s Day weekend menu from February 14–16. Available for $65 per person, the indulgent three-course menu features a choice of a crisp Little Gem Caesar or hearty Winter Chopped Kale Salad to start, followed by an entrée selection of tender Steak Au Poivre or perfectly seared Pacific King Salmon. To finish on a sweet note, guests can choose between decadent White Chocolate Bread Pudding or refreshing Coconut Tapioca with passion fruit and mango.



The Gallery Theater will debut its Signature Dining Experience, Elementa, on Friday, February 28. A two-hour, five-course entertainment dining extravaganza, Elementa will take guests on a multi-sensory journey exploring the five classical elements: Earth, Water, Air, Fire and Aether. Guided by The Curator, an enigmatic master of sights, sounds and tastes, guests will marvel as their surroundings—from tabletops to walls to window views—transform into a breathtaking showcase of visual and musical artistry. Developed in partnership with Mousetrappe Media, the cutting-edge technology behind Elementa will allow guests to interact with their environment, as responsive tabletops react to their movements, creating a dynamic and personalized connection to the performance.



“With Elementa, we wanted to create a culinary experience that transcends traditional dining and immerses guests in a world of wonder and creativity,” said Daren Ulmer, President and Creative Executive of Allureum. “From the dramatic musical score to the visually stunning environments, Elementa is designed to delight all the senses.”



The Elementa menu, crafted by Chef Joshua Whigham, features a harmonious blend of flavors and artistic presentation. Whigham brings a wealth of experience from world-renowned culinary destinations, including his tenure as Chef de Cuisine at José Andrés’ acclaimed ThinkFoodGroup restaurants including The Bazaar in Los Angeles and Minibar in Washington, D.C., where he helped redefine fine dining. He also contributed to the development of groundbreaking concepts such as Bazaar Meat and China Chilcano. With his vast expertise and innovative approach, Chef Whigham has created a menu that perfectly complements Elementa’s immersive storytelling. A vegan, gluten-free menu option is also available, ensuring inclusivity for all guests.



Tickets for Elementa start at $200 per person and are slated to go on sale on Wednesday, February 5, at 12 p.m. PST at www.TheGalleryDining.com. Guests eager to experience Elementa’s inaugural month of performances can take advantage of exclusive early access pricing of $175 per person, available for shows through March 23. A variety of curated add-ons, including premium wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverage pairings, will also be available.



Outside of Elementa show hours, The Gallery Theater will offer a variety of themed and live entertainment experiences, including special brunches, tastings with guest chefs and live music performances. Further details on these public events will be announced soon.



All venues within The Gallery are available for private events, offering customizable spaces ideal for corporate gatherings, weddings and milestone celebrations. For inquiries, contact events@thegallerydining.com.



Recognizing the devastating impact of the Los Angeles area fires on the community, The Gallery is committed to supporting those affected by hiring restaurant and hospitality professionals whose jobs have been disrupted. Individuals interested in employment opportunities with The Gallery are encouraged to email their resume to employment@thegallerydining.com.



For more information, hours and reservations, visit www.TheGalleryDining.com, or follow along on Instagram and Facebook at @TheGalleryDining.

Comments