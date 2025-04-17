The Criterion Mobile Closet Sets Los Angeles as the Next Stop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After last month’s successful stop at SXSW, where Criterion welcomed over a thousand film fans, the Mobile Closet is making its way to Los Angeles. The Mobile Closet allows visitors to browse Criterion's massive collection, which includes theater titles such as Funny Girl, All That Jazz, Show Boat, and the fan-favorite documentary, Original Cast Album: Company.

Previous stops included the Criterion Mobile Closet’s debut at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall during the 62nd New York Film Festival, Brooklyn Bridge Park in partnership with St. Ann’s Warehouse, and the Paramount Theatre in Austin during SXSW.

Stocked with more than 1,000 of the greatest films from around the world, the Criterion Closet may offer more cinematic inspiration per square foot than any other place on the planet. Filmmakers, stars, and creative luminaries of all kinds come to Criterion to champion their favorite films in our popular Criterion Closet Picks video series. Last year, Criterion opened the door to everyone by taking the Closet out on the road, and LA is our fourth stop.

Locations/Dates

Vidiots

4884 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Los Angeles

April 26–27, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

American Cinematheque's Bleak Week: Cinema of Despair at Aero Theatre

1328 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica

June 6–7, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

About Criterion

Since 1984, the Criterion Collection has been dedicated to publishing important classic and contemporary films from around the world in editions that offer the highest technical quality and award-winning, original supplements. No matter the medium-from laserdisc to DVD and Blu-ray to streaming on the Criterion Channel-Criterion has maintained its pioneering commitment to presenting each film as its maker would want it seen, in state-of-the-art restorations with special features designed to encourage repeated watching and deepen the viewer's appreciation of the art of film.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Criterion

