The Burbank Chorale to Present Holiday Concert A CEREMONY OF CAROLS
The concert will take place on Saturday December 3, 2022 7:30PM.
The Burbank Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Mikhail Shtangrud, is presenting its Holiday Concert: A Ceremony of Carols. Join them for a festive evening of holiday music, featuring Benjamin Britten's A Ceremony of Carols, choral masterworks, popular seasonal selections, and an audience sing-along. The Chorale is accompanied by noted pianist Dr. Anna Krendel and a special guest harpist.
Founded in 1920, the Burbank Chorale is the longest continuously performing arts organization in the San Fernando Valley and one of the oldest musical groups in the state of California. Throughout its distinguished history, the Burbank Chorale has won numerous awards and has performed at historic events including Olympic Chorus during the 1932 Olympic games held in Los Angeles, and the World's Fair expositions in San Diego in 1935 and San Francisco in 1939. In 2007 and 2010, members of the Burbank Chorale performed at Carnegie Hall under the baton of John Rutter.
PERFORMANCE DETAILS:
WHERE:St. Matthew's Lutheran Church 1920 W Glenoaks Blvd. Glendale, CA 91201
TICKETS: Buy Tickets Online https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209358®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2F460160862527?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
For more information call 818-759-9177
