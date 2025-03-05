Television Academy Foundation to Present ‘The Power of TV: Pregnancy, Birth Control and Choice’

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Television Academy Foundation will present “The Power of TV: Pregnancy, Birth Control and Choice,” offered as a virtual event to kick off the eighth year of the popular, provocative, public series on Monday, March 24, noon-1 p.m. PDT. To register for this online discussion, visit here.

﻿When MTV’s long-running docuseries 16 and Pregnant premiered in 2009, it ignited a national conversation about birth control and reproductive health. Other networks and streaming services soon followed suit with narratives focused on these issues. Shows like Hulu’s East Los High even connected viewers to resources to advocate for their sexual health and well-being.

“Today, as the children born on 16 and Pregnant’s first season turn 16 themselves, these conversations remain more relevant than ever,” said Anne Vasquez, executive director of the Television Academy Foundation. “And we are delighted to open up this live discussion to a national audience by going virtual for this first Power of TV event in 2025.”

This event will explore the evolution of television storytelling around reproductive health and the importance of depicting pregnancy, birth control and choice on television with panelists: Lauren Dolgen, creator, 16 and Pregnant; Lynn Renee Maxcy, staff writer (seasons one through three), The Handmaid’s Tale; Dr. Raegan McDonald-Mosley, CEO, Power to Decide; and Katie Elmore Mota, showrunner, director and executive producer of East Los High. The discussion will be moderated by Vasquez.

“Television has the power to inform, inspire and influence cultural narratives; and we’re bringing together creators, experts and advocates to explore how these critical issues are portrayed on screen,” said Tina Perry, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. “Through storytelling, we can foster greater understanding, challenge stigma and highlight the real-life impact of reproductive health representation in the media.”

The Power of TV is an ongoing public event series presented by the Foundation that examines television’s ability to shape culture and create positive social change.

About the Television Academy Foundation

Established in 1959 as the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of television while educating and inspiring those who will shape its future. Through renowned educational and outreach programs such as The Interviews: An Oral History of Television Project, College Television Awards and Summit, Student Internship Program, and the Media Educators Conference, the Foundation seeks to widen the circle of voices our industry represents and to create more opportunity for television to reflect all of society. For more information on the Foundation, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com/Foundation.

