Take 6 Will Perform at Pepperdine University This Holiday Season

GRAMMY Award-winning a capella group Take 6 will perform a special Christmas concert at Pepperdine University in Malibu on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Tickets, priced starting at $25 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting the event page. More information about Take 6 is available at take6.com.

As the most awarded a cappella group in history, Take 6 are the quintessential a cappella model for vocal genius. With 10 GRAMMY Awards, 10 Dove Awards, 2 NAACP Image Awards, a Soul Train Award, and an induction into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, Take 6 (Claude McKnight, Mark Kibble, Joel Kibble, Dave Thomas, Alvin Chea and Khristian Dentley) continues to bring extraordinary vocals to their worldwide audiences. Six virtuosic voices united in crystal clear harmony against a backdrop of syncopated rhythms, innovative arrangements, and funky grooves that bubble into an intoxicating brew of gospel, jazz, R&B, and pop. With praise from such luminaries as Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Brian Wilson, Ella Fitzgerald, and Whitney Houston, the multi-platinum selling sextet has toured across the globe, collaborated across genres, and is recognized as the pre-eminent a cappella group in the world.

With the popularity of televised vocal competitions such as the explosive a cappella show The Sing Off and the mania over singing driven comedy-dramas like Glee and Smash, Take 6 is the original torchbearer. Major public and corporate events remind everyone of this, as Take 6 has triumphed among a gathering of stars including Celine Dion, Lionel Richie, Justin Timberlake, Stevie Nicks, and Ne-Yo at Walmart's 50th Anniversary celebration. Take 6 also performed for a sold out audience and received a standing ovation at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards they captivated with their rendition-performing with and honoring legendary singer-songwriter Ben E. King-on his classic "Stand By Me." As a group that knows no musical bounds, they then brought the house down with their tribute to folk icon Woody Guthrie with "This Land Is Your Land."

Take 6 has come a long way from their days at Huntsville, Alabama's Oakwood College where McKnight formed the group as the Gentleman's Estate Quartet in 1980. The group eventually became known as Alliance but when they signed to Reprise Records in 1987 they found that there was another group with the same name, so they became Take 6. Their self-titled debut CD won over jazz and pop critics and they've never slowed down.

What makes the music and the group last this long? The answers are direct and simple: faith, friendship, respect, and love of music. These qualities are at the heart of the Take 6 phenomenon, and on full display at their exceptional Christmas show.

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 800 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.

