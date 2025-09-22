TWO OUTLAWS TWO KISSES Comes to Theatre 40

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two Outlaws Two Kisses is an adaptation of two Chekhov comedies, The Marriage Proposal and The Big Oaf. There will be a reading of Two Outlaws Two Kisses at Theatre 40 on Sunday, October 19, 2025 at 7 p.m. The cast includes Jim Beaver (Supernatural, Deadwood), Stephen Tobolowsky (Ned from Groundhog Day) and Ivy Khan.

Frederick Bailey is the writer/adapter. Twenty-four of his screenplays have been made into movies, His plays include Gringo Planet and The Bridgehead.

Ann Hearn Tobolowsky is the director. Her directing credits at Theatre 40 include The Half-light, Silent Sky, Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Beatnik Girl, Bus Stop, and Good People.

Theatre Forty is at 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212. This is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Ample free underground parking can be accessed via a driveway at the intersection of Durant Drive and Moreno Drive.

