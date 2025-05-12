TRANS MOM VS. FAMILY COURT Comes to the Zephyr Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Trans Mom vs. Family Court: Justice Sees No Gender, a World Premiere show and a Hollywood Fringe Festival selection, is coming to the Zephyr Theatre. Written and performed by Rejyna Douglass-Whitman. Directed and developed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. Presented by W.E./Citadel of Cynosure Productions.

Preview Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. Regular performances Friday, June 13 at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m.

In 1990s Los Angeles, a transgender musician risks everything- career, family, and identity-to embrace her true self and fight for her daughter. Facing rejection from religious conservatives, an unfaithful vindictive ex-wife, and a prejudiced legal system, she navigates a minefield of custody battles and gender politics. Against all odds, she finds an unexpected ally in the court system and champions a landmark custody case that defies trans stereotypes. Her journey from rock singer to pioneering trans mom not only transforms her daughter's life but also paves the way for future trans families. As 2025's political climate unravels decades of progress, her story of resilience, maternal love, and societal change has become a rallying cry for transgender rights and family equality.

In 2025, Trans Mom vs. Family Court is more timely than ever, as the current administration attempts to legislate trans people out of existence. But a trans mom is still a mom. Try and stop her!

Rejyna Douglass-Whitman is the playwright-performer-composer. She has decades of experience performing on stage as a professional musician. This show marks her debut acting in a solo play.

Jessica Lynn Johnson directs and develops Trans Mom vs. Family Court. Acclaimed both as a solo performer and as a director of solo artists, she is the founder of the company Soaring Solo. Her directing credits include The House Whisperer, For Love or Money, Girl in Reverse, Unemployed Finally, The Mermaid Who Learned How to Fly, 365 Days of Crazy, Triangles Are My Favorite Shape, Bully-mia, Not My Show, Answers Outta The Blue, Dear Yoko, and more.

Q-Lab design: Nick Foran. Videographer and graphics: Mary Lou and Justin Sandler.

