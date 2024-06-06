THE YEAR WITHOUT A SUMMER Comes to Loft Ensemble This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced its next mainstage production of the 2023–24 season, the world premiere of The Year Without a Summer by Greer DuBois. Directed by Maia Luer & Daniel J. Parker, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Lemon Baardsen, Andrea Casamitjana, Isaac Deakyne, Silas Jean-Rox, Kirsten Jones, and Bethany Koulias. There will be 12 performances only, beginning Friday, June 28, at 8pm, and running Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm through July 21.



Set in 1816, a band of European misfits hides and collides in an Alpine villa during the eponymous summer-less summer of 1816, with salonnière Matilda Dembowski presiding over the mischief. Through games, stories, and philosophical conversations, and with the help of a ridiculous cast of characters pulled from history and farce, the recently separated Matilda tries to determine her uncertain future.



Scenic design is by Madylin Sweeten, lighting design is by Matthew Scheel,sound design is by Bree Pavey, costume design is by Danielle Ozymandias, and properties design is by Natasha Renae Potts (special props design by Arthur M. Jolly). Assistant director is Sean Alan Mazur and stage manager is Emilie Crotty. Graphic design is by Amanda Chambers, production manager is Cassandra Carmona, and Bree Pavey serves as producer along with associate producer Matt Lorenzo.



General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in the NoHo Arts District.

