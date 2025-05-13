THE WIZARD OF OH NO! is Coming to Hollywood Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Wizard of Oh No will be presented at the Jaxx Theatre in Hollywood CA, for the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival. The Sepulveda Basin Community Theatre presents Modern Wizard of Oz by Angie McDormitt, but things go awry during the show! For fans of "The Play That Goes Wrong" and "Noises Off." Written by Molly Kauffman and directed by the esteemed Gayla Goehl, the Artistic Director of Gary Spatz Playground. The Wizard of Oh No will open June 6th 2025, and have 5 performances throughout June.

About the Play:

Angie McDormitt's (self-proclaimed intersectional theater-maker and human soul) dream is to bring her modern retelling of The Wizard of Oz to 2025 audiences. With a few last-minute dropouts, big egos, and tech snafus, the production does not go exactly as she imagined.

The production starts with 10 actors; let's see how many they end up with. Yes, the board-op may only be here for college class credit, but they're gonna do a great job, right? So what if Angie's mother is filling in? She'll be fine! What else could possibly go wrong with this motley crew??

The Team:

Playwright: Molly Kauffman

Director: Gayla Goehl

Stage Manager: Cortney Roles

Producers: Alora Kinley and Molly Kauffman

The production stars Molly Kauffman as Angie McDormitt, Natalie Pheffer as Dahlia McDormitt, Alora Kinley as Kathy Anderson, Maggie O'Gara as Luna Benedict, Christopher Jones as Tommy Jenson, Eleanor Conniff as Renee Rosenthal, Rose Donahue as Chloe Williams, Cortney Roles as Jordan Thorn, Logan Spahitz as Derrick Doyle.

