THE SIBLINGS PLAY Suspended At Rattlestick Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

THE SIBLINGS PLAY has been suspended at at Rattlestick due to COVID-19. Read the company's statement below:

"Hey all,



Along with the folks at piece by piece and Rattlestick, we've decided that in the interest of protecting everyone's health and well-being, we will be suspending performances to The Siblings Play after this Saturday's performance until further notice. If you want to catch it before then, use code ART25SIBS for $25 tickets, walk up for $10 rush tix at the door, or email us for comps if cost is an issue. We have 7pm curtains tomorrow and Saturday.



We'll definitely let folks know if there's any way we can start performances again at a later date, and if you've already got tickets please contact SIBSTIX@gmail.com to exchange them for a future Rattlestick production, or to donate the cost of your tickets to support the artists.



We're so heartbroken, and we couldn't be more proud to be a part of this gorgeous, heart-opening play and production with our family, our friends, and our community. We are standing with the many shows and companies that are shutting down for the greater good, and send so much love and light to everyone out there.



There aren't adequate words, but this keeps going through our minds, from Rilke: "Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final." We always keep on keeping on, it's one of the great things that defines us and our community.



Be safe, and again love and light,

Daniel, Addie, Sammy, and the whole RPR gang :)"





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You