THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Begins Performances at the Ahmanson July 9th

The national tour of "The Play That Goes Wrong," the hilarious Tony Award-winning hit Broadway comedy, will begin performances at the Ahmanson Theatre on July 9 with the opening set for Wednesday, July 10 at 8 p.m. Performances will continue through August 11, 2019.

The tour features Scott Cote as Dennis, Peyton Crim as Robert, Brandon J. Ellis as Trevor, Angela Grovey as Annie, Ned Noyes as Max, Jamie Ann Romero as Sandra, Evan Alexander Smith as Chris and Yaegel T. Welch as Jonathan. The cast also features Blair Baker, Jacqueline Jarrold, Sid Solomon and Michael Thatcher.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, "The Play That Goes Wrong" is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

Tickets for "The Play That Goes Wrong" are available by calling (213) 972-4400, online at www.CenterTheatreGroup.org, or by visiting the Center Theatre Group Box Office located at the Ahmanson Theatre. Tickets range from $30 - $135 (ticket prices are subject to change). The Ahmanson Theatre is located at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown Los Angeles, 90012.

