THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE Premieres In Los Angeles This Summer

The Off-Broadway play The Opposite of Love will have its Los Angeles premiere this summer featuring original star, and Los Angeles native Ashley Griffin (Playwright and co-stars as Eloise) making her Los Angeles theatrical return, co-starring with actor Evan Strand (co-stars as Will).

Directed by Melora Marshall, an actress in her own right and director renowned for her dynamic contributions to the stage, particularly at the Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum in Topanga Canyon, California. A longtime company member, she has performed in countless productions over the decades, often taking on gender-bending and unconventional roles that showcase her versatility and depth as an artist. The Los Angeles premiere of The Opposite of Love is being presented by Neil Gooding Productions. "The Opposite of Love” was originally developed with and presented by NewYorkRep Founding Executive Director, Gayle Waxenberg.

A down on his luck hustler and a trust fund baby form an unlikely bond when she hires him to help her move past her sexual trauma. But their search for intimacy must survive darker inclinations in a world where love is a commodity.

This show will mark the “hometown return” of Broadway artist, and L.A. native, Ashley Griffin, in her first theatrical performance/performance of her work in L.A. since her move to NYC to attend NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, after which she began her Broadway/off-Broadway career. Griffin started as a child actor in L.A. known for her tremendous dramatic acting ability. She made her Shakespeare debut at age eight and performed in theater, film and T.V. all over L.A., including traveling with some productions to London and Stratford-Upon-Avon. She had her first play produced in L.A. when she was seventeen years old.

The Opposite of Love has received development at A.R.T. and off-Broadway's Theatre Row. The Opposite of Love premiered off-Broadway in 2024 at The Royal Family Theater, produced by NewYorkRep Founding Executive Director, Gayle Waxenberg.

About the Artists

*ASHLEY GRIFFIN (Eloise, Playwright) is a Broadway writer/performer most well known as the first person in history to be nominated for a major award (NYIT Award) for both playing and directing Hamlet (for a theatrical production.) As a writer, Ashley's work has been produced/developed at New World Stages, Manhattan Theater Club, Playwrights Horizons and more. Ashley received the WellLife Network Award and a county commendation for her off-Broadway play Trial (directed by Lori Petty and heralded as “If this show were on Broadway it would win the Pulitzer” – StageScore) which is currently in talks for a transfer. She has written extensively for film and T.V. and is the author of two bestselling novels, Blank Paige and The Spindle. As a performer, Ashley has appeared extensively on and off-Broadway as well as on T.V. and film. Highlights include work at The Gershwin Theater, Lincoln Center, Playwrights Horizons, MTC, The Public Theater, as well as in The Greatest Showman and on Homeland. She holds a BFA from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and has trained at the RSC and the National Theater.

*EVAN STRAND (Will) is an American actor and dynamic performer whose range, discipline, and captivating presence have made him a standout across television, film, and theatre. His on-screen credits include memorable appearances on General Hospital and Grey's Anatomy (ABC), as well as the beloved Reddi Whip Milkman in NBC's Hairspray Live. On stage, Evan is best known for his acclaimed portrayal of Sven in Disney's Frozen National Tour and limited Singapore engagement, and for his performance in Zoot Suit at the Mark Taper Forum. A classically trained ballet dancer from the age of seven, Evan has graced the stage in roles such as Bluebird in Sleeping Beauty, Oberon in A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Kashchei in Firebird. His versatility extends far beyond dance, with extensive training in horseback and motorcycle riding, boxing, stage combat, puppetry, archery, and weapons handling. He also has a background in synchronized swimming, pole vaulting, track & field, baseball, soccer, Tai Chi, and stilt walking.

MELORA MARSHALL (Director) is an American actress and director renowned for her dynamic contributions to the stage, particularly at the Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum in Topanga Canyon, California. A longtime company member, she has performed in countless productions over the decades, often taking on gender-bending and unconventional roles that showcase her versatility and depth as an artist. Standout performances include the title role in Shakespeare's Richard III, where she brought a chilling and compelling presence to the infamous monarch, and Joan of Arc in George Bernard Shaw's Saint Joan, a portrayal marked by fierce conviction and emotional clarity. Aside from stage, she works in film and television. In recent years, she has increasingly focused on directing, bringing her deep understanding of classical and contemporary texts to the helm. In 2024, she directed Tartuffe: Born Again, a bold adaptation of Molière's classic play, reimagined in 1980s Louisiana with Tartuffe as a disgraced televangelist. The production earned her the 2024 Progie Theater Award, The Welles, for Best Director of a Progressive Play, honoring both her artistic vision and the production's timely satire on power, faith, and manipulation. Her creative work has extended to other major venues including the Mark Taper Forum, Ahmanson Theatre, The Old Globe, and South Coast Repertory. A multifaceted artist—singer, songwriter, guitarist, actress, director—she has also been a devoted Shakespeare educator, leading workshops and classes at Theatricum for decades. Her teaching blends scholarship with performance practice, and she has mentored countless emerging actors in the rhythms, rhetoric, and emotional truth of Shakespeare's language.

NEIL GOODING PRODUCTIONS (Producer) was established in 2002 and brings high quality theatrical experiences to Broadway, West End, Australian and international audiences, upholding a strong emphasis on the development of new work. NGP was founded by Neil Gooding – an international theatre Director, Producer and Writer. As a producer, Neil's work includes Broadway: Back to the Future: The Musical, Harmony, All of Me, Macbeth and the current revivals of Sunset Boulevard and Gypsy. Neil is represented on the West End by Back to the Future: The Musical and Holding the Man. Neil has been nominated for numerous awards including the 2009 Helpmann Award and the Sydney Theatre Critics Award.

*Appear courtesy of Actors Equity Association

