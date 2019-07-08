THE ONE-MAN IMPROVISED MUSICAL Presents TwoÂ Encore! Producers' Award Performances

The One-Man Improvised Musical, a Hollywood Fringe Festival sellout hit, will play two Encore! Producers' Award performances on Friday, July 12, at 8pm and Friday, July 26, at 8pm at Studio C on Theatre Row, it was announced today. Running time is 55 minutes.



This 2019 Pick of the Fringe Award-winner and Soaring Solo Artist Award nominee is a fully improvised one-man musical, inspired only by an audience-suggested title. The show is performed by Conor Hanney, writer of the award-winning Fringe hip-hop musicals Divorce (2017) and Best Buddies (2018), co-writer of Stranger Things: The Musical Tribute at El Cid, and Stranger Things 2: The Musical Tribute (Broadwater Black Box), and producer of nine shows in the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival including Ride or Die: The Hip-Hop Musical.



Tickets for the Encore! Producers' Award performances of The One-Man Improvised Musical are $12 and may be purchased online at https://hff19.org/5888 or by phone at (323) 455-4585. Studio C is located at 6448 Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, 90038.





