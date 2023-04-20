THE NEVER TOO LATE SHOW Extends at  The Marsh Berkeley

Due to popular demand, The Marsh Berkeley has announced a third and final extension run of The Never Too Late Show starring Don Reed, an inspirational comic tale about never giving up, at its East Bay theater. By turns hilarious and heartbreaking, this new work by fan favorite Don Reed chronicles his adventurous travails and perseverance through life and the Hollywood gauntlet to late night television.

A story of laughter, deceit, and ultimately vindication, this multi-media presentation features classic video footage from The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, HBO, The National Comedy Center, drone shots from David Levine, images from FilmMagic/Jeff Kravitz, and much more.

Currently running through April 30, The Never Too Late Show starring Don Reed will return for an extension run May 6-27, 2023, with performances 8:00pm Saturdays and 7:00pm Sundays at The Marsh Berkeley, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley. For tickets $25-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved) or more information, the public may visit themarsh.org.