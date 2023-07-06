THE MORTICIAN'S WIFE Will Be Performed as Part of OC-Centric: Orange County's New Play Festival 

Performances run August 10-19.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Photo 1 Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles
Video: Creative Team of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL on Bringing the Show to Disneyland Photo 2 Video: Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Review: THE ANTS at The Geffen Playhouse Photo 3 Review: THE ANTS at The Geffen Playhouse
Review: ACCOMMODATION, a World Premiere Guest Production at the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble Photo 4 Review: ACCOMMODATION, a World Premiere Guest Production at the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble

THE MORTICIAN'S WIFE Will Be Performed as Part of OC-Centric: Orange County's New Play Festival 

In its twelfth season, OC-centric: Orange County’s New Play Festival produces a full-length play from an Orange County playwright, focused on an Orange County story that needs to be told. Callie Prendiville's The Mortician's Wife, a story of love, loss, hope and dreams, takes us into the Orange County of the 1930s, to a time when racial discord and the politics of hard times affected families and communities in Fullerton, La Habra, Brea and elsewhere in north Orange County.

Blending drama and romance, The Mortician's Wife tells a story touching on the old Orange County citrus industry and the Bastanchury Ranch in 1930s Fullerton, and the intersection of Anglo, Basque and Latinx communities. Sokratis Alafouzos, a Chapman University professor and Fulbright Scholar, directs the play. The actors are Bianca Nicasio Singer, Andrew Laughery, Matthew Rodriguez Kleeburg, Judy Jones, Shalom Gineri and Nora Lavin. Katherine Sharpless is the production's scenic designer; Caleb Wildman is the lighting designer; Christopher Metzger is the costume designer; Oscar Garcia is the sound designer. Kaelin Tester is stage manager, and Loren Morris is assistant stage manager.

OC-centric, which was awarded the honor of Orange County's "Best New Play Festival" by the OC WEEKLY, is the only theatre festival fully producing new works exclusively from dramatists who live in or hail from Orange County. 


The Mortician's Wife - Plot Synopsis

Orange County, 1933. Ysabel's husband just lost their house in a poker game and moved them into the apartment above the family business: the mortuary. She is losing her ability to believe in miracles when another possible future begins to emerge - but can that future come true in the time of California's illegal repatriations of Mexicans and Mexican-Americans?


Show Schedule

6 evening performances:

Th-Sat, August 10-12 and Th-Sat, August 17-19 @ 8pm

2 afternoon performances:
Sat, August 12 and Sat, August 19 @ 2pm




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Hollywood Fringe Festival 2023 Best 2-Person Show Winner IF IM GOOD Extends For One Perfor Photo
Hollywood Fringe Festival 2023 Best 2-Person Show Winner IF I'M GOOD Extends For One Performance

Tennessee Whiskey & Fresno Chile Productions have announced the West-Coast premiere of If I'm Good, by Ronnie Larsen, will be extended for one performance. Winner of the Fringe's Best Two Person Show and named Best of the Broadwater, If I'm Good tracks the story of two people from different ends of the political spectrum and explores how we got to the disunity we have in America today. The final performance will be July 6th, 2023 at the Broadwater Black Box.

2
TAKE ME AS I AM: A JONI MITCHELL TRIBUTE Takes The Stage Once More At The Hollyw Photo
TAKE ME AS I AM: A JONI MITCHELL TRIBUTE Takes The Stage Once More At The Hollywood Fringe​​​​​​​

The Fringe Encore series will be extending the Fringe's Best International Show, Take Me As I Am: A Joni Mitchell Tribute, for two performances.Take Me As I Am: A Joni Mitchell Tribute is an intimate concert experience of Mitchell's most memorable songs and the stories that inspired them. 

3
INTO THE WOODS & More Lead Los Angeles July 2023 Theater Top Picks Photo
INTO THE WOODS & More Lead Los Angeles' July 2023 Theater Top Picks

Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. July 2023's top picks include Into The Woods, Strew, and more!

4
World Premieres & More Set for Latino Theater Company 2023 Fall Season Photo
World Premieres & More Set for Latino Theater Company 2023 Fall Season

Latino Theater Company will partner with two Los Angeles-based Asian American companies and San Francisco’s Magic Theatre to close out 2023 with a fall season of exciting premieres at downtown’s Los Angeles Theatre Center.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre Video Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre
Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video
Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-7/22)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HEROES of Santa Clarita
The MAIN (7/14-7/23)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible
LA Habra Depot (The Phantom Projects Theatre) (6/24-7/09)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Geoff Tate’s Big Rock Show Hits
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (11/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tempest
Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center (6/11-7/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Faery Hunt Amazing Adventure!
O'Melveny Park (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paula Poundstone
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (12/09-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mountaintop
Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse (6/06-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kings of Soul
Los Angeles County Arboretum (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charlotte's Web
Morgan-Wixson Theatre (7/15-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You