THE MARRIAGE ZONE Extends Through October 19

SkyPilot Theatre Company has announced an extension of The Marriage Zone, written and directed by Jeff Gould. The engagement will now continue through October 19. Performances are Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm and the running time is 75 minutes with no intermission.



The cast features (in alphabetical order) Sean Babcock, Anthony Backman, Dylan Bowers, Amberlee Clark, Kelly DeSarla, Jacee Jule, Cassidy LeClair, Ian Nemser, Tudi Roche, Ben Scattone, Morry Schorr, Shelly Snellman, Corbin Timbrook, and Laura Walker.



What if you had a second chance? What if you were a struggling 40-something couple who got a glimpse into the future and could see how it all turned out? What if you had a chance to do it all differently to try to make it work? Beth and Cal get that chance one afternoon while selling their house — as their past, present, and future all collide. The results are both hysterical and poignant.



Jeff Gould has written, directed, and produced six plays about marriage. His second, It's Just Sex, ran a combined four years in Los Angeles, won the Valley Theatre League Best Original Production of the Year Award, and ran off-Broadway and in four other cities and five different countries. An earlier production of The Marriage Zone ran for nine months in LA and has also run in Warsaw, Poland, and Sao Paulo, Brazil. A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Divorce ran for six months in LA in 2022. In addition to playwriting, he has had many articles published in Card Player Magazine based on his career as a long-time professional poker player.