Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

THE MANOR Returns to Greystone Mansion in January

Performances run January 18- February 3, 2024.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre Photo 3 Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre
Review: INHERIT THE WIND at Pasadena Playhouse Photo 4 Review: INHERIT THE WIND at Pasadena Playhouse

THE MANOR Returns to Greystone Mansion in January

The Manor- Murder and Madness at Greystone is by now a Los Angeles/Beverly Hills institution. The play, returning for a nineteenth season, surpassed its 200th performance in 2014. This will mark its first engagement since 2020.

The show is a roman a clef, a fictionalization based on real events with the actual historical characters given new names.

To lend authenticity to the presentation, the show is presented in the grand and glorious architectural landmark in which the events of 95years ago actually took place. Audience members are led from room to room in the lovingly restored marvelous Greystone Mansion as different scenes of the narrative are portrayed, leading up to a shocking and apparent murder and suicide.

The Manor- Murder and Madness at Greystone depicts momentous changes in the fortunes of the fabulously wealthy MacAlister Family (fictional surrogates of the oil-rich Doheny Family). Family patriarch and mining tycoon Charles makes an illegal if well-intentioned loan to Senator Alfred Winston (a stand-in for Secretary of the Interior Albert Fall). Both men face imminent disgrace and worse in the oncoming Teapot Dome bribery scandal, which will engulf the Warren Harding administration. A scion of the MacAlister family faces violent death.

Who is to blame?

Kathrine Bates is the playwright. Her other works include TALHOTBLOND, The Color of Rose, Roar of the Crowd, Evil Legacy, and a stage adaptation of Double Indemnity. She is also an actor.

Martin Thompson directs. He is familiar to Theatre 40 audiences for his many appearances there, including roles in Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Jersey Lily, Perfect Timing, Hellman v. McCarthy, Night Watch, Light Up the Sky and more.

The Manor- Murder and Madness at Greystone company includes Darby Hinton, Eric Keitel, Daniel Leslie, Carol Potter, Nathalie Rudolph ,David Hunt Stafford, Amy Tolsky, John Combs, Katyana Rocker-Cook, Gail Johnston, and Peter Mastine.

Sound design: Bill Froggatt.

Money, madness, murder, sex. Before there was Dallas, before there was a Dynasty, there was....The Manor- Murder and Madness at Greystone. If it hadn't actually happened, Hollywood could not have invented it.

Seating is limited and sell-outs are anticipated. Please reserve early to avoid disappointment.

WHAT: The Manor- Murder and Madness at Greystone. Return engagement of the hit immersive crime/scandal drama.

WHO: Written by Kathrine Bates. Directed by Martin Thompson. Original production directed by Beverly Olevin. Produced for Theatre 40 by David Hunt Stafford.

WHERE: Greystone Mansion, in Greystone Park, 905 Loma Vista Drive (above Sunset Blvd.), Beverly Hills, CA 90210. Free parking onsite.

WHEN: January 18- February 3, 2024.

Evenings at 6:00 p.m. on January 18, 19, 25, 26, February 1 and 2.

Matinees at 1:00 p.m. on January 20, 21, 27, 28, and February 3.

ADMISSION: $75.

RESERVATIONS: (310) 364-3606. No one will be admitted without advance reservation. Please reserve early, as many performances will sell out.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Playwright Levy Lee Simon To Launch New Memoir At Greenway Court Theatre, December 8 Photo
Playwright Levy Lee Simon To Launch New Memoir At Greenway Court Theatre, December 8

'Odyssey Towards the Light' by Levy Lee Simon is a memoir that takes readers on a journey from Harlem to HBCU campuses, NYC Theatre, and beyond. Join us on December 8 at Greenway Court Theatre for the book launch event featuring readings by the author and performances by guest artists. Don't miss this celebration of a special talent and his remarkable story.

2
Review: FREIGHT at Fountain Theatre Photo
Review: FREIGHT at Fountain Theatre

Per playwright Howard L. Craft, the spirit of the human soul has the capacity to return to earth multiple times until it successfully learns…well…whatever it is supposed to learn. Can’t speak for the soul, but the performer J. Alphonse Nicholson needs no do-overs to embody the five incarnations of Abel Green within Craft’s play FREIGHT. Simply put, Nicholson nails each Green ably, in every possible way. Completely.

3
Cherry Poppins And HRS Productions to Present NIGHTLESQUE BEFORE GRINCHMAS at the Bourbon Photo
Cherry Poppins And HRS Productions to Present NIGHTLESQUE BEFORE GRINCHMAS at the Bourbon Room

Join Cherry Poppins and HRS Productions for 'The Nightlesque Before Grinchmas,' a burlesque musical parody blending 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' and 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas.'

4
James Snyder Brings Holiday Show to Catalina Jazz Club Next Week Photo
James Snyder Brings Holiday Show to Catalina Jazz Club Next Week

Broadway leading man James Snyder will bring his holiday show to Catalina Jazz Club for one performance only on Tuesday, December 5, at 8:30pm, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents and Catalina.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree – starring Debra Ehrhardt and Christopher Grossett, directed by Paul Williams – one day only! in Los Angeles Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree – starring Debra Ehrhardt and Christopher Grossett, directed by Paul Williams – one day only!
Santa Monica Playhouse Main Stage (12/17-12/17)
Ravel and Adès in Los Angeles Ravel and Adès
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/09-2/11)
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: March 26 Hindemith and Nielsen in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: March 26 Hindemith and Nielsen
Walt Disney Concert Hall (3/26-3/26)
Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree in Los Angeles Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree
Santa Monica Playhouse (12/17-12/17)
Yefim Bronfman in Los Angeles Yefim Bronfman
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/24-4/24)
LA Phil’s Organ Recital Series: February 25 Wayne Marshall in Los Angeles LA Phil’s Organ Recital Series: February 25 Wayne Marshall
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/25-2/25)
John Tesh: Big Band Live in Los Angeles John Tesh: Big Band Live
Smothers Theatre (2/03-2/03)
Salute to Vienna in Los Angeles Salute to Vienna
Walt Disney Concert Hall (1/01-1/01)
Company in Los Angeles Company
Pantages Theatre (7/30-8/18)
Both And (A Play About Laughing While Black) in Los Angeles Both And (A Play About Laughing While Black)
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (1/13-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You