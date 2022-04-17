THE ITALIAN IN ME Will Play the Spring at Theatre West

In The Italian in Me, a doe-eyed aspiring actress from Canada - who has been raised on a heaping dose of old-fashioned values & Roman Catholic guilt - upends her life by moving to Italy. With her, she brings a tiny bit of cash and grandiose dreams of working in Italian Cinema. Once in Rome, she quickly discovers that things in the Eternal City are not quite as holy or as romantic as she had imagined. Her days are filled with countless fruitless encounters with perverts, priests, producers and statues of Saints in old churches, to whom she pleads for help. But help does not come. Not even a chance sighting of the Pope at St. Peter's brings her any closer to her dream. When all hope seems lost, she meets the cinematic Maestro himself, Federico Fellini at Cinecitta Studios for what turns out to be a very illuminating encounter, but will it be the 'Dolce Vita' she was searching for?

Dina Morrone is the writer-performer. Dina also wrote and acted in the long-running hit stage comedy Moose on the Loose. You've heard her voice before; She's one of the busiest voice artists in Hollywood, lending her voice to dozens of films and TV shows (Oscar winner Dune, Oscar nominated Luca, Emmy winner The Morning Show, and soon to be released Dreamworks' The Bad Guys), video games, and as the Announcer of several awards shows. The graduate of Ryerson University (Toronto) has also appeared on screen in numerous films and television shows in the U.S., Canada and Italy. She is the Executive Editor and Contributing Writer of The Eden Magazine. Previously, she produced It Happened in L.A., an evening of Storytelling, and Portraits of Humanity, a series of solo shows. She is the producer of Theatre West's new festival of solo shows, Solopalooza 2.022.

The Italian in Me is a funny, sexy romp as its beautiful heroine pursues globe-trotting adventures with hints of danger and mystery in pursuit of a dream. She will ultimately encounter...magic.

Peter Flood directs. His directing credits include shows at Manhattan Theatre Club, Playwrights Horizons, Lincoln Center, and the Public Theater (NYC) and locally at South Coast Rep, the Odyssey, and Theatre West, where he directed Dina's play Moose on the Loose.

WHEN: Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Sunday, May 22 at 3:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: $35 in advance; $40 at the door.

RESERVATIONS: (323) 851-7977.

ONLINE TICKETING: http://theatrewest.org

Established in 1962, Theatre West is the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patton, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri and A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber. Our season continues with WestFest (a festival of new works), a new play by one of the company's resident playwrights in September 2022, and Moose on the Loose by Dina Morrone in March 2023. Storybook Theatre's Goldilocks and the Three Bears is running Saturday matinees until June 2022. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, and Lloyd E. Rigler- Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation.

Covid-19 safety protocols in effect on performance dates will be observed. As of this writing, that means that audience members must wear masks and be vaccinated (and able to show a vax card or digital record).

The Italian in Me is an accelerated full immersion Italian lesson about Cinema, Sex, Saints and Federico Fellini, all set in the Eternal City, Rome. It's filled with laughter, romance, glamor and beauty....]..much like Italy itself. Come along for the ride and enjoy.