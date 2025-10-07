THE HENRY CLYDE CANNING MURDER HOUSE World Premiere is Coming to Theatricus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatricus will present the world premiere of THE HENRY CLYDE CANNING MURDER HOUSE, written by Christian Missonak and First Prize Winner of the inaugural VOX NOVA Playwright Festival.

From June 5 through June 21, 2026, audiences will have a rare chance to see this dark, psychologically intense drama brought to life onstage in 14 performances at Moving Arts in Atwater Village.

A Haunting Tale of Legacy, Secrets, and Redemption

THE HENRY CLYDE CANNING MURDER HOUSE delves deep into the lives of Elise and Harry, the children of Henry Clyde Canning, convicted years earlier for the murder of sixteen women.

Elise, who remained at the family property, has built a life running an archery school on the infamous land, trying to distance herself from her past.

Harry, meanwhile, has made his name exploiting the family's dark history through true crime podcasts and documentaries.

When Harry proposes turning the Canning house into a "murder house" tourist attraction, the siblings are forced to reckon with hidden traumas, generational pain, and long-buried truths as they navigate their connection to a violent legacy.

A Festival Winner Gets Its Due

As the First Place winner of VOX NOVA, THE HENRY CLYDE CANNING MURDER HOUSE won not only a cash prize of $400, but also a fully produced live stage presentation by Theatricus.

Artistic Director James Castle Stevens states: "When we launched VOX NOVA, we weren't just looking for good plays... we were searching for voices that make us stop, listen, and feel something we didn't expect. The Henry Clyde Canning Murder House perfectly represents that boldness."

VOX NOVA - Latin for "new voice" - was conceived by Theatricus to elevate emerging playwrights and bring fresh, bold works to stage. The festival's open call drew original one- and two-act submissions from across the country, each required to run at least 75 minutes.

