THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Returns to Los Angeles This Month

The 24 Hour Plays will return to Los Angeles this month. The event is set for February 28, 2026 at 7 PM at Huron Station Playhouse, 2640 Huron St, Los Angeles, CA 90065.

SCHEDULED TO PARTICIPATE

Coral Peña (For All Mankind), Jon Cryer (Two and a Half Men), Justice Smith (Now You See Me: Now You Don’t), Kiana Madeira (Fear Street), Kirsten Vangsness (Criminal Minds), Lovell Adams-Gray (Power Book II: Ghost), Pauline Chalamet (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Rich Sommer (Mad Men), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), Shannon Purser (Stranger Things), Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), Zoe Perry (Young Sheldon), Dave Harris (Tambo & Bones), Sofya Levitsky-Weitz (The Bear), Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant), Casey Stangl (The Cake), Jaime Castañeda (The Luckiest), Kate Sullivan (The End of the Party), Stefanie Black (Adult Interference) and more to be announced!

ABOUT THE EVENT

SINCE 1995, extraordinary artists have gathered to write, rehearse and perform new plays in 24 hours. Stars from Broadway, film and TV race the clock, forge enduring creative partnerships and leave everything on the stage in a singular evening of live theatre.

This event marks a new era for The 24 Hour Plays on the west coast, following the announcement that both our popular celebrity events and our flagship professional development program The 24 Hour Plays Nationals will have a permanent home in Los Angeles.

In a starry kickoff for the newly-minted Los Angeles nonprofit, distinguished artists from the Los Angeles entertainment community will come together at Huron Station Playhouse to create four brand new short plays written, rehearsed and performed in just 24 hours and raise needed funds for the company’s nonprofit programs on the west coast. Proceeds from the event support the expansion of The 24 Hour Plays Nationals, our flagship professional development program for early-career artists to Los Angeles in summer 2026.