THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS: LOST IN THE SOLAR SYSTEM Comes to the MAC

TheaterWorksUSA brings educational adventure to the stage with a new show
The McAninch Arts Center (MAC) will present the TheaterWorksUSA production of “The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System” at 7 p.m., Friday, March 27. The musical is based on the popular book series written by Joanna Cole with illustrations by Bruce Degen, published by Scholastic Books. It was subsequently made into the popular animated TV series (1994-1997) featuring the voice of Lily Tomlin as Ms. Frizzle and numerous guest stars including Dolly Parton, Edward James Olmos, Ed Asner, Bebe Neuwirth and more. The series continues to attract new generations of viewers on Netflix.
The first tour of TheaterWorksUSA's “The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System” began in September 2018, when the company launched the touring production in California and subsequently brought it to venues across North America, including Off-Broadway's BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, as part of its 2018-2019 season.
Guided by Ms. Frizzle, the class must pull together to find their way across the galaxy while learning as much about teamwork as they do about the solar system. The audience will enjoy watching their favorite characters from the classic book series explore the atmosphere on Mercury, Venus and Mars on an epic interplanetary field trip. “Millions of young people grew up loving ‘The Magic School Bus,'” says TheaterWorksUSA Producing Artistic Director Barbara Pasternack in her production note for the show program. “What child doesn't dream of having a teacher like Ms. Frizzle? Marshall Pailet, who wrote the script, was also a super-fan of the books and the television series and couldn't wait to adapt one of the books for the stage.”
“The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System” is written by Marshall Pailet (book) and Matthew Lee Robinson (music & lyrics), based on the book series by Joanna Cole and Bruce Degen. The original creative team for TheaterWorksUSA's production includes direction and choreography by Connor Gallagher (Broadway: “Beetlejuice”), set design by Jason Sherwood (Broadway: “Living on Love”), costume design by Sarah Cubbage (Broadway: “Skylight,” “Fish in the Dark”), and lighting design by David Lander (Broadway: “The Lightning Thief,” “Torch Song”).
TheaterWorksUSA has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. TheaterWorksUSA believes that access to art, and theater, in particular, is vital for our youth. Since 1961, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 140 original plays and musicals. Acclaimed alumni include Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Disney's “Frozen”), Daphne Rubin-Vega (“Rent”), Jerry Zaks (“The Music Man”), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“Dear Evan Hansen”), Miguel Cervantes (“Hamilton”), Kathleen Chalfant (“Angels in America”), and Chuck Cooper (Tony award winning actor, “The Life”). Prior to suspending live production due to the pandemic, TheaterWorksUSA's 2019-2020 season included touring 11 shows around the country, the Broadway premiere of “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” and three world premieres: “Warriors Don't Cry,” based on the autobiography of Melba Pattillo Beals; “Dog Man: The Musical” Off-Broadway; and “The Pout-Pout Fish,” which opened the New Victory Theater's season in October 2019. Visit TWUSA.org for more information.
Videos