THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS: LOST IN THE SOLAR SYSTEM Comes to the MAC

The McAninch Arts Center (MAC) will present the TheaterWorksUSA production of “The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System” at 7 p.m., Friday, March 27. The musical is based on the popular book series written by Joanna Cole with illustrations by Bruce Degen, published by Scholastic Books. It was subsequently made into the popular animated TV series (1994-1997) featuring the voice of Lily Tomlin as Ms. Frizzle and numerous guest stars including Dolly Parton, Edward James Olmos, Ed Asner, Bebe Neuwirth and more. The series continues to attract new generations of viewers on Netflix.