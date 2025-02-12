THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: LOS ANGELES To Return This March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 24 Hour Plays: Los Angeles will return on Monday March 10, 2025 at 7pm at The Hudson Theaters (6539 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038), featuring distinguished artists from the Los Angeles entertainment community coming together for one night only to create, rehearse, and perform six new plays. Tickets begin at $50 and are available now at

Actors scheduled to participate in this year's Los Angeles show will include Nate Corddry (“Sugar”), Mary Faber (“Parks and Recreation”), Tawny Newsome (“Space Force”), Vico Ortiz (“Our Flag Means Death”), Lennon Parham (“Playing House”), Shannon Purser (“Stranger Things”), Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), Rich Sommer (“Mad Men”), Jessica St. Clair (“Best Friends Forever”), and Lio Tipton (Love Hurts).

Writers for the 2025 event will include Jonathan Caren (“We Were the Lucky Ones”) and Dan O'Brien (The Body of An American). Directors will include Sabrina Jaglom (Jane), Kate Sullivan (The End of the Party) and Courtney Ulrich (Nonna's Nude).

Additional artists will be announced soon.

The 24 Hour Plays organization offers a wide array of non-profit activities year-round, including education programming for students of all ages, professional development for emerging artists through The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals and partner productions worldwide.

“As an LA native, I've never seen heartbreak across the city like I have this past month following the fires,” said Serena Berman, Co-Producer for The 24 Hour Plays. “Finding physical spaces to come together at times like these can be incredibly healing, and it's central to our mission at The 24 Hour Plays.”

Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from this year's The 24 Hour Plays: Los Angeles will be directed to relief efforts for families affected by the Los Angeles wildfires, in partnership with Nefesh LA and their Fire Relief Fund. Nefesh is a diverse Jewish outreach community in LA's multicultural east side, reaching over 2,000 people through gatherings, educational offerings, and social justice organizing. In the wake of the fires, Nefesh mobilized to provide kits, facilitated outreach to affected households, connected displaced families with temporary shelter, and published resources and volunteer opportunities.

Actors, writers, directors and production staff gather on the evening of March 9 for a fast-paced meet-and-greet which serves as the creative fuel for the next 24 hours. Overnight, the writers create six new plays, and in the morning, the actors and directors return, along with production staff, to begin a rapid-fire rehearsal and tech process that leads right up until the curtain rises on The 24 Hour Plays: Los Angeles at 7pm on March 10.

ABOUT THE 24 HOUR PLAYS

The 24 Hour Plays (est. 1995, Mark Armstrong, artistic director; Madelyn Paquette, managing director) bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals written, rehearsed, and performed in twenty-four hours. Through our radically present approach to theater, we make work that responds immediately to the world around us, builds communities and generates new artistic partnerships that extend throughout the arts and entertainment industry. Our events include The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals, as well as productions in Athens, Denver, Dublin, Finland, Florence, Germany, Little Rock, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Sacramento, San Francisco, Savannah and more. Beginning March 17, 2020, The 24 Hour Plays Viral Monologues series generated over 600 new free-to-view theater pieces, featuring over 1000 artists, viewed millions of times worldwide and archived in the Library of Congress.

Each summer, we bring together early-career actors, directors, playwrights, producers, composers, designers and stage managers for our annual free professional intensive culminating in their own production of The 24 Hour Plays in an Off-Broadway theater. The 24 Hour Plays Nationals have introduced audiences and collaborators to a new generation of artists changing the game in theater, television, and film. The 24 Hour Plays are an enduring New York City institution, while our licensed affiliates and partners produce The 24 Hour Plays and Musicals in theaters and schools worldwide, impacting everyone from celebrities to students and strengthening creative communities worldwide — one day at a time.

