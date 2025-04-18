THE 13TH ANNUAL JERRY HERMAN AWARDS Nominations Announced

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Nederlander Organization and Broadway in Hollywood have announced the nominees for THE 13TH ANNUAL Jerry Herman AWARDS, a celebration of the achievement and excellence in high school musical theatre in Los Angeles.

This celebrated annual awards show will take place at the Ricardo Montalban Theatre on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 6pm. 104.3 MYfm morning show hosts Sean Valentine and Jillian Escoto will return as co-hosts for the evening. Participating student nominees will audition over the course of two days earlier that same week before a panel of judges consisting of Broadway, TV, and Film professionals including Nicole Parker, Eric Petersen, Connie Jackson, Janelle Dote Portman, and Jeff Loeb.

Tickets for THE Jerry Herman AWARDS are currently on private sale for all participating schools - directly through each school's Arts Administration points of contact. Students, friends, and families are encouraged to reach out to their school's respective arts administrator regarding presale access to tickets through Monday, April 28th at 11:59pm PT.

Tickets for THE Jerry Herman AWARDS will go on sale to the public beginning Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 10am. ALL TICKETS ARE $35 EACH. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.JerryHermanAwards.com or www.BroadwayInHollywood.com.

Each year, THE Jerry Herman AWARDS invites four of the participating high schools to perform production numbers during the awards ceremony. This year's show will feature performances from Palisades Charter High School (The Addams Family), Calabasas High School (Urinetown), Chaminade College Preparatory High School (Hadestown), and Charter Oak High School (Anything Goes).

THE 13TH ANNUAL Jerry Herman AWARDS is produced and directed by Benny Aguayo. Musical Direction is by Brent Crayon with Musical Staging by Dana Solimando and associate Natalie Iscovich. Thomas Garcia will serve as Production Stage Manager, with Sophia Wilhoit serving as Education & Production Coordinator.

All schools participating in THE Jerry Herman AWARDS are given the opportunity to send a leading actress and leading actor to audition before a panel of judges, who determine the winner of the Best Actor and Best Actress categories. Winners in these two awards categories will represent Los Angeles at The National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City, where they will participate in a week-long workshop and eventually compete for the coveted “Jimmy” Award; named after the late James M. Nederlander.

Nominations for the 13th Annual Jerry Herman Awards

During a six-month period, this school year, over fifty eligible high school productions were either attended in person or judged virtually by adjudicators, and scored in multiple creative, technical and performance categories, like Broadway's Tony Awards. The list of nominees for THE 13th ANNUAL Jerry Herman AWARDS are:

BEST SCENIC DESIGN

Charter Oak HS | Anything Goes

Immaculate Heart HS | Little Shop of Horrors

Brentwood School | Matilda

El Camino Real Charter HS | Between the Lines

Thousand Oaks HS | Zombie Prom

The Archer School for Girls | Mamma Mia!

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Charter Oak HS | Anything Goes

Redondo Union | Matilda

Newbury Park HS | Newsies

Diamond Bar HS | Once Upon a One More Time

Marlborough School | Alice By Heart

Arcadia HS | 9 to 5

BEST ENSEMBLE OR CHORUS

Milken Community School | Shrek the Musical

Diamond Bar HS | Once Upon a One More Time

Agoura HS | 42nd Street

Da Vinci Schools | Grease

West Covina HS | Hadestown

Royal HS | Something Rotten!

BEST MUSICAL DIRECTION

Harvard-Westlake School | Hadestown

Windward School | Into the Woods

Notre Dame Academy | Annie

El Segundo HS | Newsies

Glendora HS | The Addams Family

Notre Dame HS | Into the Woods

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

John Burroughs HS | Big Fish Evan Baker as Will Bloom

Charter Oak HS | Anything Goes Joel Lavapie as Moonface Martin

Milken Community School | Shrek the Musical Reid Chariton as Lord Farquaad

Ramon C. Cortines School of VPA | A Chorus Line Christian Valles as Paul

San Marco Notre Dame HS | Into the Woods Ryan Bohmholdt as Jack

Crescenta Valley HS | Chicago: HS Edition Axel Truitt as Amos Hart

“NO SMALL PARTS” AWARD

Saint Joseph HS | Disney's Beauty and the Beast Calista Lopez as Les Filles

La Ville Oakwood School | Mean Girls Nora Shayne as Kevin G.

AMPA @ Hamilton HS | You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Alexandra Ramirez as Snoopy

The Buckley School | Something Rotten! Asher Prady as Shylock

Providence HS | Legally Blonde Pearson Loesser as Kyle

Glendora HS | The Addams Family Pedro Valdez as Lurch Addams

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Palos Verdes HS | Once Upon a Mattress

Arcadia HS | 9 to 5

HArts Academy | In the Heights

Wildwood School | Mamma Mia!

New Roads | Rent

St. Francis HS | Les Misérables

BEST ORCHESTRA

Long Beach Polytechnic HS | The Little Mermaid

Oak Park HS | Mean Girls

Beverly Hills HS | Mary Poppins

Millikan HS | Grease

Agoura HS | 42nd Street

Oakwood HS | Mean Girls

BEST MUSICAL STAGING & CHOREOGRAPHY

Village Christian School | Anything Goes

Agoura HS | 42nd Street

Marlborough School | Alice By Heart

Grace School | Hadestown

LACHSA | Footloose

Palisades Charter HS | The Addams Family

BEST TECHNICAL CREW

The Buckley School | Something Rotten!

Redondo Union HS | Matilda

Culver City HS | Grease

Ambassador Christian School | Cinderella

Chadwick School | The 25th Annual…Spelling Bee

St. Francis HS | Les Misérables

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

University High Charter | Chicago: HS Edition Ella Wesson as Velma Kelly

The Buckley School | Something Rotten! Maya Bamford as Bea

Louisville HS | 1776 Elyse Ramirez as Benjamin Franklin

Chaminade College Preparatory HS | Hadestown Brooklyn Witwit as Persephone

Notre Dame Academy | Annie Bianca Guiga as Rooster Hannigan

Covina HS | In the Heights Haylene Tarin as Daniela

BEST PRODUCTION

John Burroughs HS | Big Fish

Calabasas HS | Urinetown

Agoura HS | 42nd Street

Arcadia HS | 9 to 5

Palisades Charter HS | The Addams Family

Notre Dame HS | Into the Woods

For a full list of competing high schools and breakdown of nominations, please visit www.JerryHermanAwards.com.

THE Jerry Herman AWARDS is a local celebration dedicated to recognizing, encouraging, and rewarding achievements and excellence in high school musical theatre. It is the local award ceremony for THE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS, also known as The Jimmys, which take place annually at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway in New York City. This year, the national awards show will take place on Monday, June 23, 2025 at 7:30pm ET.

THE Jerry Herman AWARDS has a run time of 2 Hours and 45 Minutes and is recommended for all ages. (Please note that in consideration of audiences, no one under 5 years of age will be admitted to the theatre.)

For more information on THE Jerry Herman AWARDS, please visit www.JerryHermanAwards.com or www.BroadwayInHollywood.com.



For tickets or more information about THE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS, please visit www.nhsmta.com.

