THE 13TH ANNUAL JERRY HERMAN AWARDS Nominations Announced

Awards taking place on Sunday, May 4, 2025 at the Ricardo Montalban Theatre.
The Nederlander Organization and Broadway in Hollywood have announced the nominees for THE 13TH ANNUAL Jerry Herman AWARDS, a celebration of the achievement and excellence in high school musical theatre in Los Angeles.
This celebrated annual awards show will take place at the Ricardo Montalban Theatre on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 6pm. 104.3 MYfm morning show hosts Sean Valentine and Jillian Escoto will return as co-hosts for the evening. Participating student nominees will audition over the course of two days earlier that same week before a panel of judges consisting of Broadway, TV, and Film professionals including Nicole Parker, Eric Petersen, Connie Jackson, Janelle Dote Portman, and Jeff Loeb.
Tickets for THE Jerry Herman AWARDS are currently on private sale for all participating schools - directly through each school's Arts Administration points of contact. Students, friends, and families are encouraged to reach out to their school's respective arts administrator regarding presale access to tickets through Monday, April 28th at 11:59pm PT.
Tickets for THE Jerry Herman AWARDS will go on sale to the public beginning Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 10am. ALL TICKETS ARE $35 EACH. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.JerryHermanAwards.com or www.BroadwayInHollywood.com.
Each year, THE Jerry Herman AWARDS invites four of the participating high schools to perform production numbers during the awards ceremony. This year's show will feature performances from Palisades Charter High School (The Addams Family), Calabasas High School (Urinetown), Chaminade College Preparatory High School (Hadestown), and Charter Oak High School (Anything Goes).
THE 13TH ANNUAL Jerry Herman AWARDS is produced and directed by Benny Aguayo. Musical Direction is by Brent Crayon with Musical Staging by Dana Solimando and associate Natalie Iscovich. Thomas Garcia will serve as Production Stage Manager, with Sophia Wilhoit serving as Education & Production Coordinator.
All schools participating in THE Jerry Herman AWARDS are given the opportunity to send a leading actress and leading actor to audition before a panel of judges, who determine the winner of the Best Actor and Best Actress categories. Winners in these two awards categories will represent Los Angeles at The National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City, where they will participate in a week-long workshop and eventually compete for the coveted “Jimmy” Award; named after the late James M. Nederlander.
During a six-month period, this school year, over fifty eligible high school productions were either attended in person or judged virtually by adjudicators, and scored in multiple creative, technical and performance categories, like Broadway's Tony Awards. The list of nominees for THE 13th ANNUAL Jerry Herman AWARDS are:
Charter Oak HS | Anything Goes
Immaculate Heart HS | Little Shop of Horrors
Brentwood School | Matilda
El Camino Real Charter HS | Between the Lines
Thousand Oaks HS | Zombie Prom
The Archer School for Girls | Mamma Mia!
Charter Oak HS | Anything Goes
Redondo Union | Matilda
Newbury Park HS | Newsies
Diamond Bar HS | Once Upon a One More Time
Marlborough School | Alice By Heart
Arcadia HS | 9 to 5
Milken Community School | Shrek the Musical
Diamond Bar HS | Once Upon a One More Time
Agoura HS | 42nd Street
Da Vinci Schools | Grease
West Covina HS | Hadestown
Royal HS | Something Rotten!
The Buckley School | Something Rotten!
Redondo Union HS | Matilda
Culver City HS | Grease
Ambassador Christian School | Cinderella
Chadwick School | The 25th Annual…Spelling Bee
St. Francis HS | Les Misérables
For a full list of competing high schools and breakdown of nominations, please visit www.JerryHermanAwards.com.
THE Jerry Herman AWARDS is a local celebration dedicated to recognizing, encouraging, and rewarding achievements and excellence in high school musical theatre. It is the local award ceremony for THE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS, also known as The Jimmys, which take place annually at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway in New York City. This year, the national awards show will take place on Monday, June 23, 2025 at 7:30pm ET.
THE Jerry Herman AWARDS has a run time of 2 Hours and 45 Minutes and is recommended for all ages. (Please note that in consideration of audiences, no one under 5 years of age will be admitted to the theatre.)
For more information on THE Jerry Herman AWARDS, please visit www.JerryHermanAwards.com or www.BroadwayInHollywood.com.
For tickets or more information about THE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS, please visit www.nhsmta.com.
