Submissions Open for Television Academy Foundation's 44th College Television Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Television Academy Foundation has announced the submission period is open for the 44th College Television Awards, a ceremony that recognizes and rewards excellence in student-produced programs from colleges and universities nationwide, to be held in spring 2025.

Open to undergraduate and graduate students, College Television Awards entries are judged by Television Academy members, emulating the Emmy® Awards selection process. Awards and over $25,000 in cash prizes will be presented by television stars at the red carpet ceremony to winning teams in eight categories: Animation Series; Comedy Series; Commercial, PSA or Promo; Drama Series; News; Nonfiction Series; Sports; and the Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship.

Criteria for the College Television Awards reflect industry standards of excellence, imagination and innovation across categories. Nominations will be announced Dec. 4, 2024.

The program also includes exclusive opportunities for all participating nominees to network and connect with industry leaders over three days of professional-development events with top Hollywood talent and executives prior to the awards ceremony held at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre in the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California.

The $10,000 Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship recognizes a student-produced program focused on people with disabilities or helps emerging artists with a disability gain recognition and is underwritten by the Loreen Arbus Foundation. In addition, the Seymour Bricker Humanitarian Award, a $4,000 cash prize, will be presented to a College Television Award-winning project at the awards ceremony that best highlights a humanitarian concern. Deadline for entries is Oct. 17, 2024, at 5 p.m. (PDT). To enter click here.

“The College Television Awards offer students a unique opportunity to showcase their talents to industry professionals, gain national recognition, and network with peers and potential employers,” said Tina Perry, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. “Past winners have gone on to successful careers in the television and entertainment industries with many citing the awards as a pivotal moment in their professional development.”

Prominent College Television Awards alumni include CNN national correspondent Natasha Chen; Escape at Dannemora executive producer Brett Johnson; Dopesick director Patricia Riggen; Maya and the Three executive producer Jorge Gutierrez; Godzilla vs. Kong visualization artist Prasad Narse; Love, Victor executive producer Jason Ensler; Tiny Pretty Things executive producer Gary Fleder; and CBS Mornings producer Catherine Cannon.

Nominees and winners of the 44th College Television Awards become members of the Television Academy Foundation’s alumni family, gaining access to year-round networking opportunities, events and professional-development resources.

About the Television Academy Foundation

Established in 1959 as the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of television while educating and inspiring those who will shape its future. Through renowned educational and outreach programs, such as The Interviews: An Oral History of Television Project, College Television Awards and Summit, Student Internship and Fellowship Programs and the Faculty Conference, the Foundation seeks to widen the circle of voices our industry represents and to create more opportunity for television to reflect all of society. For more information on the Foundation, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com/Foundation.

Comments