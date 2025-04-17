Stephen Schwartz to Host 2025 ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Fest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The ASCAP Foundation has revealed programming for the 2025 ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Fest, hosted by legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. Returning for a third year for two dazzling nights at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (The Wallis) in Beverly Hills, May 5-6, the Fest offers a rare glimpse into the process and craft of musical theatre with some of Broadway’s biggest composers. The concert and workshop double bill are free and open to the public. Reservations are required for both nights and are available at here and here.

On Monday, May 5, the Fest curtain rises on “Songs from the Cutting Room Floor,” a look at the unheard gems that didn’t make it into some of Broadway’s biggest shows. Schwartz, together with composers, lyricists and librettists Irene Sankoff & David Hein (Come From Away) and Karey Kirkpatrick (Something Rotten!, Mrs. Doubtfire), will deliver an evening of intimate performances and stories about spectacular songs that had to be sacrificed to create a perfect musical. Additional performers will be announced.

On Tuesday, May 6, Schwartz hosts The ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre & Librettist Workshop, featuring a unique double bill of new musicals that gives audience members a sneak peek at what could be the next big ticket on Broadway. Composers will present excerpts from their new musicals and following each presentation, Schwartz will host a feedback session with the writers and other masters of the craft.

The Workshop will kick off with the creative team of Roslyn Catracchia and Peter Seibert, who will present an excerpt of their new musical Piney Needlesmith and the Road Less Traveled. For the second show of the evening, Julian Hornik, Khiyon Hursey and Mark Sonnenblick will present selections from their new musical, WEEKEND.

Previous ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Workshop alumni include: Steven Lutvak (Tony Award-winning A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Glenn Slater (Tony-nominated School of Rock), Matthew Sklar & Chad Beguelin (The Prom, Elf the Musical), Marcy Heisler & Zina Goldrich (Dear Edwina, Ever After) and Khiyon Hursey (Spirited, Sean’s Story). The evening is supported by the Kenward Elmslie Fund.

About The ASCAP Foundation

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, The ASCAP Foundation was founded in 1975 and is a charitable organization dedicated to supporting American music creators and encouraging their development through music education, talent development and humanitarian programs. Included in these are songwriting workshops, grants, scholarships, awards, recognition and community outreach programs. The ASCAP Foundation is supported by contributions from ASCAP members and from music lovers throughout the United States.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

