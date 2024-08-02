Spotlight: DEREK HOUGH at Youtube Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Derek Hough returns to YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 21 for a spectacular one-night-only performance! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.com. Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays is an all-new joyous celebration of the most festive time of the year! With jingle bells and Sleigh Bells, holiday carols, and cheer, Hough’s latest dance spectacular is a show-stopping event for the whole family.

Fans will be thrilled and delighted as Hough and his cast of phenomenal dancers bring your favorite holiday tunes to life through dance, from the well-sung classics to modern pop hits with all of the incredible choreography, exciting stage production, and dance mastery that audiences have come to expect.

Creative team and EMMY® winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs (Jennifer Lopez’s ‘All I Have’, Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour, GRAMMYs®), co-create, direct and supervise choreography for the tour.

