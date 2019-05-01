Spencer Day Continues LA Residency at Rockwell This Month with Guest Effie Passero

Spencer Day - the unique #1 Billboard charting pop/jazz performer who has appeared at venues from Lincoln Center to the Hollywood Bowl - will return to Los Angeles to continue his monthly residency at Rockwell Table & Stage on Sunday nights May 5 and June 16 at 8:00 PM. Headlining regular shows at the club provides him with an opportunity to showcase his diverse and eclectic original songs. Day brings a spontaneity that feels new and fresh while simultaneously embracing the classic mood of a bygone era. The show will include material from his recent album Angel City and a preview of his upcoming Broadway-based collection of Rodgers & Hammerstein ("Bali Ha'i"), Lionel Bart ("Who Will Buy"), Jerry Herman ("It Only Takes a Moment") and more. Effie Passero, a standout singer from the 2018 season of "American Idol," returns as special musical guest for Spencer's next show on May 5.

A special remix of "72 and Sunny," which was recently put into rotation by Sirius XM Chill, is available on iTunes here.

Spencer's upcoming national tour dates include The Green Room 42 in New York City (May 17, June 21), Kuumbwa Jazz Center in Santa Cruz, CA (May 23), NM Jazz Workshop in Albuquerque, NM (May 26), Dimitriou's Jazz Alley in Seattle, WA (June 4-5), and Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco, CA (June 14-15).

Angel City, Day's seventh and latest album, was recorded at Capitol Records with the support of the 20 piece Budman-Levy Orchestra. Using the fabled city of Los Angeles as a backdrop, the recording continues Spencer's meditations on love, fame, narcissism, and how an artist can maintain integrity and authenticity. New Yorkers will be able to find their own parallels in the themes of the songs. The album's lyrics and melodies reveal something of a stylistic departure from Spencer's previous records, although you'll certainly find his unique blend of blue-eyed soul, pop and film noir moodiness from the classic jazz era. Incorporating slices of life from legends and nobodies, the city of dreams is built on projections and fantasy, light and darkness.

Spencer Day - born in Utah, raised in rural Arizona, and currently living in New York City - has wandered amid the expansive and diverse landscape of American music, developing an artistic sensibility that borrows from numerous sources: jazz, musical theater, cabaret, soul, folk, traditional and contemporary pop. He uses intuition and improvisation as his primary tools to craft a sound that is familiar, yet fresh and innovative at the same time. Day's album Vagabond peaked at #11 on the Billboard Album Chart and stayed on the chart for 47 weeks. The lead single, "Til You Come To Me," peaked at #3. His recent album, Daybreak, debuted at #1 on the iTunes Jazz Chart.

Spencer Day performs at Rockwell Table & Stage (1714 N. Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027) on Sunday nights on March 5 and June 16. The doors open at 6:30 PM and the show is at 8:00 PM. The cover changes is $15-$35 premium tickets. For more information, visit Rockwell-LA.com. Tickets are available HERE.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You