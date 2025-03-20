Spectrum Laboratory's Neurotribe Stages A Hollywood Jamboree

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Friday, March 14, and under musical direction of Spectrum Laboratory co-founder Garth Herberg, the Spec Labs Neurotribe - a rock band comprised entirely of musicians on the autism spectrum - performed original uptempo tunes and ballads for a packed house of new devotees, longtime fans, friends, and family at Scribble Community in Los Angeles.

The show was entitled MARCH JAMBOREE, and indeed, much jamming took place. AMERICAN IDOL Season 21 alum/autism advocate Adin Boyer actively joined the presentation as an industry special guest. Olive Brazill served as the evening's personable emcee.

The entertainment featured an amplified backing band, and also put performers front-and-center with backing tracks (i.e., sans live instrumentalists). The 2+ hour concert enjoyed live audience augmentation via its streamed simulcast on Scribble's Twitch channel. Virtual and physical attendees alike were effusive in their praise during and after the show, with compliments flowing steadily onto the Spectrum Laboratory social media feeds for days to come.

Actor Kathryn Morris (COLD CASE, The Savants) and her twin neurodivergent tween boys danced up a storm. Afterward on LinkedIn, she posted, 'We loved every single minute of it!! We are in awe!! Thank you for one of the most memorable evenings of our year. When are we doing it again?? Kids have been singing DISCO and INSIDE OUTSIDE. And the list goes on.'

Also on LinkedIn, JAMBOREE viewer Sunny Promyotin enthused, 'Loooooooooved the event!! Love, love (even though it was virtual for me). Love, love, loved it! "COPS CALLED!!" Hahaha.' As house band leader of Howie Mandel's hit podcast Howie Mandel DOES STUFF, Promyotin is a sound authority in more ways than one.

For context, artist Lucas Salutsky belted his syncopated rhythmic work "Disco;" Domonique Brown musically extolled the virtues of loud voices versus polite conversation in his children's anthem "Inside Outside." Max Tuber shook the walls with his unforgettable rant entitled "Cops Called."

Last Friday night's festivities capped an 11-week immersive, in-person winter songwriting and music production program for neurodivergent performing artists. In the weekly, 90-minute hands-on workshop, trainees wrote and recorded original songs at a professional studio and gained resources for song output to online stores and streaming platforms. Each class member received personalized support at his/her/their current level of musicianship and for maximum success. All class participants were eligible to perform in the March 14 event; 13 of those took to the stage. Besides Salutsky, Brown, and Tuber, virtuosos included (in no particular order)Jeremy Ebenstein, Max McGinley, Spencer Griffin, Caroline Corry, BekahRose, Charlie Richmond, Bryan Bateman, Shaun Steinberg, Johnny Sheridan, Ksusha Miretski, Teal Kim, and maestro Garth Herberg himself.

About the smashing success, Herberg said, "We're into our tenth year of working with songwriters at Spec Labs and nearing our fourth year producing their work out of the Fever Recording Studios complex in North Hollywood. It's a massive joy to bring the ideas to life that these artists dream up here. Some have been doing this for years, and others have just begun the process. The through line is passion and a desire to connect inner life with a larger audience. Music can pierce all barriers to the heart!"

Expect MARCH JAMBOREE highlights to appear on the Spectrum Laboratory YouTube channel in the near future. Another epic Spec Labs production hits the Sunset Strip in April for World Autism Month. Details are forthcoming.

About Spectrum Laboratory:

The Spectrum Laboratory educational formula is a creation of Jason Weissbrod and Garth Herberg. Concocted in 2015, LA-based Spectrum Laboratory celebrates neurodiversity and inclusion in the arts. A.k.a. Spec Labs, this pioneering collective and 501(c)(3) non-profit organization empowers and mentors student artists in acting, film, music, and voiceover. Participants pursue their passions while learning to be successful within the larger entertainment industry. Notable alums include Dani Bowman and Abbey Romeo of Netflix's Emmy-winning hit series LOVE ON THE SPECTRUM and Domonique Brown of Netflix's coming-of-age seriocomic serial ATYPICAL.

