Special Guests Revealed For Emily Goglia's MUSICAL MUSINGS at The Moon Room on Melrose

The Moon Room on Melrose will once again present Emily Goglia's Musical Musings on Monday, July 22, at 8pm. Goglia’s accompanist is Dwight Rivera. The evening will also feature special guests Holly Sedillos (Don’t Worry Darling, West Side Story, Hollywood Bowl), Chase O’Donnell (Netflix is a Joke Festival, Dr. Drew After Dark, Where My Mom’s At, People Pleaser), and Juliette Goglia (CSI, NCIS, Disney Channel, The Michael J. Fox Show).

Emily Goglia brings a taste of the New York City cabaret scene to Los Angeles in her monthly residency at The Moon Room. Join her for a delicious cocktail and a night of your favorite Broadway tunes along with stories, comedy, and an ever-changing roster of guests ranging from LA’s top singers to Broadway vets, magicians, and stand-up comics. Performers joining Goglia on Monday 7/22 will be announced shortly.

Emily Goglia has played to packed houses at New York's Feinstein's/54 Below, Metropolitan Room, LA's Rockwell Table & Stage, and sold out a run in the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Now, she brings her love of cabaret back to LA. She has sung with Christina Aguilera in her MasterClass online series and has been seen on FOX's Grease Live! and NBC's The Sing Off, and she was the winner of the CW’s Christmas Caroler Challenge. Other credits include the recently released film Knights of Swing (Amazon), Evita (Eva Peron), Kinky Boots (Lauren), Rent (Maureen),Carousel (Carrie), and Into the Woods (The Baker’s Wife), and most recently as Megan in A Transparent Musical at the Mark Taper Forum. She also performs with the viral sensation Postmodern Jukebox and travels the world with Disney in Concert. She will soon showcase her voice-over talents starring in the upcoming animated short Bug Therapy directed by Jason Reisig, and she can currently be heard in several movies and on several studio albums. Throughout the year, she performs in several shows at Disneyland Park, and she travels the nation with the USO Show Troupe, singing and dancing for the military and their families.

Dwight Rivera is a Los Angeles-based pianist, composer, and musical director. Originally from New York City, in Los Angeles he has worked with musicians, singers, and actors such as Linda Perry, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Elliot Yamin, Ada Vox, Pia Toscano, world music superstar Khaled, and many others. He has toured as a keyboardist across the country and internationally. In recent years he has added a focus on writing solo piano and instrumental music. His compositions have been streamed over 100 million times.

Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. There is no drink minimum.

