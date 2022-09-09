SkyPilot Upgrades Next Runway To First Klass With Double Bill

The award-winning SkyPilot Theatre Company continues its ever-popular Runway series with a double bill of Judy Klass plays. Cozy Murder and Hallway House will be performed Sunday, September 18th at 7pm at Oh My Ribs! Theatre, 6468 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles. The production is open to the public with a $5 suggested donation at the door. There will be a brief intermission in between the two plays.

SkyPilot, a well-established greenhouse for the development of new theatrical works, continues Runway, a play reading series that helps to develop new plays in the early drafts stage. The readings are directed by prominent Los Angeles theatre directors in partnership with the playwrights. They are rehearsed, staged, on their feet and performed with scripts-in-hand, immediately followed by a focused feedback session with a moderator, the playwright, and the audience.

In Cozy Murder, directed by Morris Schorr, a group of people are staying at a bed and breakfast in a small town in Maine that hosts a summer mystery play festival -- when all of a sudden, one of them turns up dead.

Then in Hallway House, directed by Daniel Guzman, Michael, Emily and Dianne are part of a group of friends who have admired and quoted 1920s writers like Dorothy Parker since college -- and Michael and Emily can't help wondering if their odd, intense friendship and in-jokes make it hard for them to have romantic relationships with more "normal" people that last.

The casts includes Tudi Roche, Anthony Backman, Ayla Rose Barreau, Jerry Weil, Karen Brundage, Alyssa Klein, Shelby Janes, Stephen Juhl, Tina Walsch, Albert Garnica, Nick Freedson, and Kelly DeSarla.

Eight of Judy Klass' full-length plays have been produced onstage. Cell is published by Samuel French/Concord. After Tartuffe has been published online in The Courtship of Winds. Country Fried Murder won the SOPS competition, and was produced at the Shawnee Playhouse in Pennsylvania in 2019. It had a new production over Zoom with Quarantine Players in 2021 and was released as a podcast and a Zoom recording on YouTube. In all, two of Judy's full-length plays and of her six one-acts have been produced as podcasts. Thirty-eight of her one-act plays have been produced onstage, many with multiple productions, all over the US. A few have been produced in the UK and Ireland. Four productions in Canadian festivals are pending. Two of her short plays stream from the Shelter Plays platform. Three of her short plays are published, each as a stand-alone script, by Brooklyn Publishers. Others have been published in Seven Hills Review, Ponder Review, some scripts literary magazines, and anthologies like The Best New Ten-Minute Plays 2021 and The Art of the One-Act. There is more info at www.judyklass.com.

Following this production, SkyPilot will continue its Runway series with a Driftwood by Donald Loftus on Wednesday, October 12th at 8PM and closing out the season will be The Devil's Buddy by Dana Hammer on Wednesday, October 26th at 8PM. All reading will take place at Oh My Ribs! Theater, 6468 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles.

For additional information visit SkyPilotTheatre.com or for any other inquiries, please email SkyPilotTheatre@gmail.com.