Sing For Hope Pianos Come to Beverly Hills with 16-Artist Designed Pianos Placed in Parks & Public Spaces

Sing for Hope, in partnership with the City of Beverly Hills and the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, announced today details of this summer's Sing for Hope Pianos public program in the Los Angeles area with 16 local artist-designed upright pianos in parks and public spaces across Beverly Hills. As part of the iconic Sing for Hope Pianos community initiative, these uniquely colorful piano artworks will be made available for anyone and everyone to play, listen, interact with, and enjoy, from August 5 to September 6, 2021. After the program concludes, the Sing for Hope Pianos will then be moved to permanent homes in public schools across the greater Los Angeles area in the fall.

Each Sing for Hope Piano features original artwork designed by Los Angeles-based visual artists and will appear at iconic locations throughout the area, including Beverly Hills City Hall, Beverly Gardens Park, the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Will Rogers Memorial Park, La Cienega Park, and Roxbury Park. Additional locations to be announced. Artists were selected by a volunteer adjudication panel of California-based art world luminaries and community leaders in June and include:

Adam Rodgers

Alexandra Nechita

Bendow

Chaz Guest

Çiğdem Akbay

Gooey

Helena Faitelson

Laishan Mui Ito

Laurie Tsou

Marisabel Bazan

The Miracle Project with GRoW @ The Wallis

Mireille Fournier

Ms.Yellow

Punk Me Tender

Sheila Darcey

Yalda Sepahpour

The official unveiling of the 16 Sing for Hope Pianos will take place on Thursday, August 5 at The Wallis with a public performance; further details to be announced. The pianos will be moved to their specific locations the following day and remain through September 6 for the public to enjoy.

The Sing for Hope Pianos program began in New York City in 2010. Today it is one of the world's largest annually recurring public arts programs, with more than 500 one-of-a-kind piano artworks placed in public spaces from The Bronx to Beirut, and from Aspen to Athens, for anyone and everyone to enjoy. Following the public installation in Beverly Hills, all 16 pianos will be transported to permanent homes in local schools, healthcare facilities, and community-based organizations where they will continue to provide arts resources, programming, and joy to students and visitors. Participating schools include Jordan High School in Watts, Vanalden Early Education Center in Tarzana, Montebello Gardens Elementary in Pico Rivera, Dorris Place Elementary School in Elysian Park, View Park Preparatory High School in Hyde Park and George Washington Carver Middle School in South Park. Additional schools and organizations to be announced.

"Los Angeles and Beverly Hills are beautiful, resilient cities and we're thrilled to bring hope and healing to people in these communities as the country continues its path to reopening," said Monica Yunus, Sing for Hope Co-Founder. "Music and art bring people together, and as the world emerges from the pandemic, the Sing for Hope Pianos aim to share vital moments of joy, connection, and arts for all."

"The arts play a key role in uplifting and inspiring people of all ages," said Camille Zamora, Sing for Hope Co-Founder. "As our cities seek to 'build back better' in the months ahead, human-centered solutions like the Sing for Hope Pianos reinvigorate our public spaces and remind us of our shared humanity. We're honored to partner with The Wallis, the City of Beverly Hills, and the amazing LA-area artist community to bring joy to the streets this summer!"

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome these wonderful works of art to our public spaces for all to enjoy," said Beverly Hills Mayor Bob Wunderlich. "Sing for Hope Pianos innovatively brings together culture and community, two of the hallmarks of our City. We invite all to enjoy these creative works while celebrating incredible artistic talent in a world-class environment. We are delighted that these one-of-a-kind piano artworks will continue to be an artistic resource and source of joy when they are moved to schools and other community-based permanent homes following their public display."

"We're eager to hear our local musicians, neighbors, co-workers, and other fellow Angelenos play these pianos, which have provided blank canvases upon which artists share their creativity," added Rachel Fine, Executive Director and CEO of The Wallis. "Beyond solo piano playing, we encourage choirs, bands, all kinds of musical ensembles, even dancers to stage performances or jam sessions at the piano sites. Some may choose to seek out all pianos to experience them in every location, as well as the visual aspects unique to each instrument. The pianos are there to be embraced by and spark joy in everyone."

Liquitex is the Official Paint Sponsor for Sing for Hope Pianos and have generously provided paint for each of the artists. Studio space was also generously donated by Beverly Hills Tower, LLC, providing a communal space for the artists to work. Sing for Hope's programs are made possible by The National Endowment for the Arts; The Sing for Hope Founders' Circle, including The International Foundation for Arts and Culture (Dr. Haruhisa Handa, Chairman, Sing for Hope Global Patron), The Arnhold Foundation in loving memory of Sissy and Henry Arnhold, The Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, The Anna-Maria & Stephen Kellen Foundation, and Ann Ziff; Fosun International; and the generosity of donors like you.

For more information on Sing for Hope Pianos, artists, and locations, visit singforhope.org