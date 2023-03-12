Sierra Madre Playhouse to Present Mike Farrell in DR. KEELING'S CURVE in April

Sierra Madre Playhouse will present Dr. Keeling's Curve, written by George Shea, directed by Kirsten Sanderson, and starring Mike Farrell at Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre , CA 91024. Performances run April 21- April 23, 2023. Friday & Saturday at 8 pm, Sunday at 2 pm.

Dr. Keeling's Curve tells the story of the life and work of Dr. Charles David ("Dave") Keeling (1928-2005), whose work on CO2 (carbon dioxide) measurement at Caltech in the mid 1950s gave the world its first early warnings of the dangers of climate change. The fully dimensional narrative explores his life as a husband and father as well as his brilliant work as a scientist.

Mike Farrell stars in a solo performance as Dr. Keeling. Mike is known and loved for his 179 episodes as B.J. Hunnicutt on the TV series M.A.S.H., but he also had long-running roles on the series Providence, The Man and the City, The Interns, and Days of Our Lives. He has also produced several feature films. He has been recognized for his work as an activist by such organizations as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Human Rights Watch, Dearth Penalty Focus, and more.

George Shea is the playwright. His other plays include Mad Dogs; Luke and Larry and Lincoln's Ghost; and Chester, Chester, Chester, Chester, Chester. He has written satirical sketches for NPR's All things Considered. He has also written for television (Disney's Goof Troop; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles; Super Mario World; Jana of the Jungle).

Kirsten Sanderson directs. A prolific helmer, she has directed new plays by Michael John LaChiusa, Craig Lucas, Shel Silverstein, Blake Edwards, Steven Schwartz and others. Recent credits include She Loves Me; Father Daughter Suite; Under My Skin; Little Fish; Terre Haute; Julian Po; and more.

"Now It's late but not too late. an awful lot can happen in, say, 15 years. But we have to move fast and make sure it happens.

"We have the ability to face what confronts us. What is needed is the will. If you love your children and grandchildren and their children and grandchildren over the next ten thousand years... "---- Dr. Keeling's Curve

Dr. Keeling's Curve (and Mike Farrell) make science and its impact on all our lives understandable to general audiences. You won't want to miss this, as one of our finest actors enacts a story so relevant to all of us.

Covid-19 safety protocols are being observed. As of this writing, this means that audience members will be required to wear masks inside the Playhouse auditorium.

There is free parking available in lots behind the Playhouse and across the street, as well as street parking. There are several dining establishments just yards from the Playhouse.

ADMISSION: $45. Seniors (65+) $40. Youth (21 and under) $25.

DISCOUNTS: Teen tickets (age 13-19) are available at $5 through the TeenTix Pass program. Go to our website to learn more.

ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: 75 minutes, no intermission.