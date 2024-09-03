Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents Musical Collaboration Between TAIKOPROJECT + Gamelan Merdu Kumala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Los Angeles-based TAIKOPROJECT, the first American taiko group to win the prestigious Tokyo International Taiko Contest, partners with Gamelan Merdu Kumala, a Southern California-based gamelan ensemble, to present two back-to-back performances Saturday, September 21, 2024, 4 pm and 7:30 pm, at Sierra Madre Playhouse.

Blending musical traditions from Japan and Indonesia, the cross-cultural collaboration creates a bridge between these two rich cultures and celebrates the power of music to bring people together.

The two distinctive ensembles will explore the shared tradition of vocalizing rhythms, using it as a creative launching point for their joint performance. The program also includes them collaborating on a piece inspired by the intricate melodies and rhythms of Balinese gamelan composed by Masato Baba, a founding member and artistic director of TAIKOPROJECT who is considered one of the leading next-generation taiko and shinobue performers and composers in the United States.

In addition, two traditional works are featured, "Langsing Tuban" and "Tabuh Pisan," both typically performed at the beginning of a concert. They are juxtaposed by two contemporary pieces, "Kosaliya Arini," and "On The Way,” by pioneering composer Made Agus Wardana commissioned by Gamelan Merdu Kumala in 2021.

The partnership between TAIKOPROJECT and Gamelan Merdu Kumala embraces diversity, creativity, and the universal language of music.

TAIKOPROJECT, which captivates with its modern American twist on the exhilarating ancient Japanese art of taiko drumming, is hailed for its electrifying energy, thunderous beats, and heart-pounding rhythms. The trailblazing group has been featured at the Academy Awards, the Grammy Awards, on numerous TV shows, and with pop stars Stevie Wonder, Peter Gabriel, and Alicia Keys.

Gamelan is the term for a traditional Indonesian ensemble featuring such percussion instruments as gongs, drums, kettles, bamboo flutes, and metallophones. As a musical ensemble, Gamelan Merdu Kumala remains respectful of the Balinese tradition of music making while also moving the artform forward, infusing its performances with rocket-fast melodies, instantaneous tempo changes, and delightful yet elegant performances.

Tickets and Information

Tickets ($12 - $35) are on sale now. For tickets and information, please call 626.355.4318 or visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org. Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024.

