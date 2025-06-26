Sierra Madre Playhouse Hosts Family Show Featuring WE TELL STORIES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sierra Madre Playhouse kicks off its August programming with "A Feast from the East," a delightful theatrical event that encourages audience participation presented by We Tell Stories, featuring a collection of interactive tales from Japan, China, and India, on Saturday, August 2, 2025, 11AM.

The family-friendly show includes stories such as "The Two Stonecutters," with children invited to help to bring to life the tale of a stonecutter who learns the power of being true to oneself, and "How the Rabbit Got Long Ears," in which kids assist a farmer in outsmarting a mischievous rabbit. In "Shankar and the White Elephant," children play neighbors who journey to Heaven on the back of a magical elephant. By participating in the engaging performance young audience members learn valuable lessons through imaginative storytelling.

We Tell Stories, established in 1981, is a multi-ethnic theatre troupe that educates, nurtures, and strengthens communities by summoning the power of storytelling and theatre. With its unique blend of storytelling and audience participatory theatre, We Tell Stories brings world folklore, literature, legends, and mythology to joyful life. An iconic, antique trunk filled with homemade props and costumes serves as the vehicle through which sets and characters are created. The audience participates from their seats, and every story includes integral roles for audience members to play, extemporaneously, on stage. Humor and fantasy enthrall as stories of honesty, friendship, self-esteem, and more enlighten while inspiring creativity, enhancing literacy, cultivating intercultural awareness, and sparking a love for theater and the spoken word.

For tickets ($12) and information, please call 626.355.4318 or visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org. Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC

Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...