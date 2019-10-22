Short+Sweet Hollywood Dance Festival Returns

Short+Sweet is the world's largest festival of short works for stage, film and dance. Founded in 2002, it takes place in 30 cities in nine countries. The Short+Sweet Hollywood Dance Festival will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

Dance Festival Director is Juli Kim.

Short+Sweet Hollywood Festival Director is Nick Hardcastle. Short+Sweet Founding Executive Director is Mark Cleary. The Short+Sweet Hollywood Dance Festival will take place at Marilyn Monroe Theatre, at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, 7936 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90046. Tickets are $20 here. Or visit sweet-tix.com.

Dance Festival Director Juli Kim states, "[The] program reflects the colorful and vibrant dance community of Los Angeles and I am thrilled to be able to present 90 minutes of wonderful diversity as part of this fabulous Festival."

This is the schedule as of this writing :

THE ROAD WE TRAVEL- Modern

Choreography by James MahKween

Music by LaShun Pace

Dancers: Brittany Spivey, Latrice Postell, Ajah Muhammad, Malcolm Dunbar, Jennifer Bulger, Rayvn Granados, Jazmine Smith

JOY- Korean (North) Classical

Choreography: Juli Kim, Choi Seung Hee

Music: Traditional

Dancers: Juli Kim, Crystal Her, Stephanie Cheung, Haihua Chiang

IN THE CRUCIBLE OF THE NIGHT- Contemporary

Flamenco Choreography by Sonia Ochoa

Music by Renaud Garcia-fans & Dorantes

Dancer: Sonia Ochoa

CHANGE BEGINS WITHIN- Modern

Choreography by Tashara Gavin-Moorehead

Music by Gil Scott-Heron

Dancer: Tashara Gavin-Moorehead

LA TORTUGA- Folk Contemporary Narrative

Choreography by Blanca A. Soto

Music by Los de Abajo

Dancers : Claudia Diaz, Jacky Macias

IN THE BAG (EXCERPTS)- Dance Theatre Comedy

Choreography by Beth Megill

Music by The Cardigans and Hadi Mouallem and the Fadi Lafertin Quartet Dancers: Kevin Holland, Beth Megill, Brooklynn Reeves-Mallet, Karrissa Smith

HART'BRO'KEN- Hip-Hop/Modern

Choreography by Amy Michelle Allen

Music: Love Lockdown by Kanye West

Dancers: CSU Dominguez Hills Mosaic Dance Company featuring Rodrigo Bastidas.

IT'S A SOLO BUT I AM NOT ALONE- Contemporary

Choreography by Vannia Ibarguen

Music by Selma Mutal Dancer: Vannia Ibarguen

PETRICHOR- Contemporary Ballet

Choreography by Stephanie Cheung, Haihua Chiang

Music by Michael Kim-Sheng

Dancers: Stephanie Cheung, Haihua Chiang

PROMISED LAND- Korean Classical/Fusion

Choreography by Juli Kim Music by Michael Kim-Sheng, Takihiro Obata

Dancers: Juli Kim, Crystal Her

NUNCA- Bachata

Choreography by Maha Afra

Music: Tu Final by Domenic Marte

Dancers: Maha and Company Dancers

KATHAK- Indian Classical

Choreography by Rina Mehta

Music by Jayanta Banerjee

Dancer: Ayaana Kanan

DU FU- ODE TO A BEAUTIFUL LADY- Chinese Classical

Choreography by Zhen Han, Liya Zhou, Chao Li

Music by Tong Lou

Dancer: Ally Fan

AWAKENING- Contemporary

Choreography by Savannah Reach, Vivian Reach

Music by Max Richter

Dancers: Savannah Reach, Vivian Reach, Ember Hopkins, Anna Morell

ONE FOR THE BOOKS- Hip Hop

Choreography by Markus Jedidiah

Music by Chris Brown, Meek Mill, Kendrick Lamar

Dancers: Markus Bookhart, Melody Bookhart, Jonathan Francisco, Kayleen Ramirez, Diana Velasquez





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You