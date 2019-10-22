Short+Sweet Hollywood Dance Festival Returns
Short+Sweet is the world's largest festival of short works for stage, film and dance. Founded in 2002, it takes place in 30 cities in nine countries. The Short+Sweet Hollywood Dance Festival will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Dance Festival Director is Juli Kim.
Short+Sweet Hollywood Festival Director is Nick Hardcastle. Short+Sweet Founding Executive Director is Mark Cleary. The Short+Sweet Hollywood Dance Festival will take place at Marilyn Monroe Theatre, at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, 7936 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90046. Tickets are $20 here. Or visit sweet-tix.com.
Dance Festival Director Juli Kim states, "[The] program reflects the colorful and vibrant dance community of Los Angeles and I am thrilled to be able to present 90 minutes of wonderful diversity as part of this fabulous Festival."
This is the schedule as of this writing :
THE ROAD WE TRAVEL- Modern
Choreography by James MahKween
Music by LaShun Pace
Dancers: Brittany Spivey, Latrice Postell, Ajah Muhammad, Malcolm Dunbar, Jennifer Bulger, Rayvn Granados, Jazmine Smith
JOY- Korean (North) Classical
Choreography: Juli Kim, Choi Seung Hee
Music: Traditional
Dancers: Juli Kim, Crystal Her, Stephanie Cheung, Haihua Chiang
IN THE CRUCIBLE OF THE NIGHT- Contemporary
Flamenco Choreography by Sonia Ochoa
Music by Renaud Garcia-fans & Dorantes
Dancer: Sonia Ochoa
CHANGE BEGINS WITHIN- Modern
Choreography by Tashara Gavin-Moorehead
Music by Gil Scott-Heron
Dancer: Tashara Gavin-Moorehead
LA TORTUGA- Folk Contemporary Narrative
Choreography by Blanca A. Soto
Music by Los de Abajo
Dancers : Claudia Diaz, Jacky Macias
IN THE BAG (EXCERPTS)- Dance Theatre Comedy
Choreography by Beth Megill
Music by The Cardigans and Hadi Mouallem and the Fadi Lafertin Quartet Dancers: Kevin Holland, Beth Megill, Brooklynn Reeves-Mallet, Karrissa Smith
HART'BRO'KEN- Hip-Hop/Modern
Choreography by Amy Michelle Allen
Music: Love Lockdown by Kanye West
Dancers: CSU Dominguez Hills Mosaic Dance Company featuring Rodrigo Bastidas.
IT'S A SOLO BUT I AM NOT ALONE- Contemporary
Choreography by Vannia Ibarguen
Music by Selma Mutal Dancer: Vannia Ibarguen
PETRICHOR- Contemporary Ballet
Choreography by Stephanie Cheung, Haihua Chiang
Music by Michael Kim-Sheng
Dancers: Stephanie Cheung, Haihua Chiang
PROMISED LAND- Korean Classical/Fusion
Choreography by Juli Kim Music by Michael Kim-Sheng, Takihiro Obata
Dancers: Juli Kim, Crystal Her
NUNCA- Bachata
Choreography by Maha Afra
Music: Tu Final by Domenic Marte
Dancers: Maha and Company Dancers
KATHAK- Indian Classical
Choreography by Rina Mehta
Music by Jayanta Banerjee
Dancer: Ayaana Kanan
DU FU- ODE TO A BEAUTIFUL LADY- Chinese Classical
Choreography by Zhen Han, Liya Zhou, Chao Li
Music by Tong Lou
Dancer: Ally Fan
AWAKENING- Contemporary
Choreography by Savannah Reach, Vivian Reach
Music by Max Richter
Dancers: Savannah Reach, Vivian Reach, Ember Hopkins, Anna Morell
ONE FOR THE BOOKS- Hip Hop
Choreography by Markus Jedidiah
Music by Chris Brown, Meek Mill, Kendrick Lamar
Dancers: Markus Bookhart, Melody Bookhart, Jonathan Francisco, Kayleen Ramirez, Diana Velasquez