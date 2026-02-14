Shipwrecked Comedy's EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY MUSICAL Now Funding on Kickstarter

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shipwrecked Comedy is currently raising funds for its first-ever live production, Edgar Allan Poe's Murder Mystery Musical, a new comedy-musical based on the award-winning digital series Edgar Allan Poe's Murder Mystery Dinner Party.

Lovingly abbreviated as Poe Party, the show follows Edgar Allan Poe as he attempts to host a murder-mystery dinner party with some of history's most celebrated authors - Ernest Hemingway, Mary Shelley, and Oscar Wilde to name a few - to woo the love of his life, Annabel Lee. Of course, all of his plans begin to unravel when the murders become real.

The series, which reveals what happens when Midnight in Paris meets Clue, premiered on August 22, 2016, and has amassed over 3 million views since.

Written by siblings Sinead and Sean Persaud (The Librarians: The Next Chapter) and directed by William J. Stribling (Bear With Us), Poe Party had an all-star cast - including Lauren Lopez & Joey Richter (Team Starkid), Whitney Avalon (Princess Rap Battles), and Mary Kate Wiles (The Lizzie Bennet Diaries).

The live show will bring back some old cast members — including Tom Detrinis (Bright Colors and Bold Patterns Off-Broadway) and Curt Mega (Team Starkid, Glee) — and introduce new ones, like Tom Lenk (Tilda Swinton Answers an Ad on Craigslist) and Tommy Hobson (The Fresh Beat Band).

It will premiere in the summer/early fall of 2026 in the Los Angeles area. For those not able to attend the show in person, digital tickets will be available for purchase. The show is currently running a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter and reached ⅓ of its funding goal within two days. The campaign has only one more week - running until February 22nd with a goal of $150,000. Visit the Kickstarter page here or view the campaign video here on YouTube. This show will resonate with literary lovers and musical fanatics across the globe!

Shipwrecked Comedy has built a loyal fan base over the years through several literary and historically themed series and shorts, innovative transmedia experiments, and endorsements from outlets like Nerdist, John and Hank Green, and TV Guide. Their last major series, Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story, received praise from media icons such as Rian Johnson, Jason Alexander, and many others, and currently plays on Tubi as a part of Kickstarter's FilmStream Collective. They have reached over 7 million combined series views and have raised over $500,000 crowdfunding their projects.