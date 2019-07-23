Sculpture Artist Elizabeth Turk And Guests Explored Extinction At The Catalina Island Museum

The Catalina Island Museum presented the official opening of Tipping Point from acclaimed sculpture artist Elizabeth Turk on July 13. Inspired by nature and the environment, Turk seeks to explore the extinction of birds in North America in this outdoor installation at the museum. The interactive installation open now through March 2020, was enjoyed by islanders and mainlanders alike during Saturday evening's reception.

In Turk's celebration entitled ThinkLab LIVE .003: Tipping Point; ARE WE CREATING A SILENCE? her abstract art was partnered with a representation of what it would be like for us, humans, to go extinct. With many of California's Channel Island birds on the cusp of extinction, Turk titled her work Tipping Point to highlight the dangers these animals face. She asked all attendees to wear white to represent ghosts and ended the night in darkness to represent extinction.

I can't think of a time when I have been part of a project with a subject so critical and relevant, said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of the Catalina Island Museum.

This adventurous evening in the arts included a dance by The Assembly Dance Co. choreographed by the group's founder Lara Wilson, an interactive performance created by attendees with music inspired by the sounds of birds and created by world-renowned Composer Michael Mortilla and Violinist Nicole Garcia. To conclude, attendees were guided through the process of creating a "Light Canopy," where messages and light designs were written in the sky with an electronic candle.

The entire evening was captured using photography and videography which represents another facet to the installation. The video can be seen using this link: https://elizabethturkstudi.wixsite.com/mysite-1

By representing the disappearance of a species and the loss of time, Turk brought her artwork to life using human subjects to explore the potential darkness. The questions Turk examined through her night-long journey of art were apparent: Are we creating a silence? What would happen if we lost our humanity? What can we do for the endangered birds?

Tipping Point will be on view at the Catalina Island Museum through March 2020 and is accessible with general admission museum tickets. Members of the museum receive free admission. Each Thursday now through September 5, the museum will host Tip a Glass with Tipping Point, during extended evening hours from 6:00 - 9:00 PM for guests to experience the magic of Turk's installation after dark.





