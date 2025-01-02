Sasha Alexander and James Tupper to Star in THE SEAGULL at the Odyssey Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Seagull, one of Chekhov’s most popular plays and a favorite among actors, will return with a vital new production directed by Chekhov expert and actor Bruce Katzman, author of Secrets of Chekhov, and stars Sasha Alexander (Rizzoli and Isles, NCIS, Shameless) as Arkadina, and James Tupper (Revenge, Big Little Lies, Grey’s Anatomy, Men in Trees, and more recently appearing on FBI and The Irrational) as Trigorin, with performances taking place January 18 through February 9, 2025, in a visiting production at the Odyssey Theatre, with two preview performances on January 16 and 17.

Written in 1896, The Seagull is Chekhov’s first masterpiece play which continues to resonate with modern audiences. Every day wide-eyed young actors arrive in New York and Los Angeles seeking fame and fortune, and every day hearts are broken by disappointment and disillusionment. Titled by Chekhov as a comedy, its two dominant themes — the pursuit of love and the pursuit of artistic expression — are as relevant today as they were 125 years ago.

On a country lake, far from the big city, a star-struck girl of 19, becomes entangled with a famous actress, her famous writer-boyfriend, and her troubled son. The girl rejects the romantic pleadings of the son but steals the heart of the famous writer and heads for Moscow to pursue him and pursue a life in the theatre as an actress. Heartbreak and unrequited love are the result, for both the main characters and the minor characters.

“Loaded with colorful and complex characters, The Seagull is a favorite of actors and theatergoers alike,” exclaimed Katzman. “I am thrilled to bring to life Chekhov’s timeless play with an outstanding cast, brilliant young designers and a fresh directorial approach.”

In addition to Alexander and Tupper, the cast of The Seagull includes Parker Sack (Dopesick, Unstoppable) as Treplev, and Cece Kelly (The Last Thing He Told Me, Family Camp) as Nina, in their Los Angeles stage debuts. Rounding out the cast are LA stage veterans Carlos Carrasco (Actor/Director/Producer known for roles in Speed and Blood in, Blood Out) as Shamrayev, Carolyn Crotty (known for roles at Laguna Playhouse, Boston Court, Odyssey Theatre, Shameless, American Crime Story: The People v O.J. Simpson) as Polina, Joe Hulser (Open Fist and Odyssey Theatre productions) as Sorin, and Will Dixon (The Residence, Scandal, General Hospital) as Dr. Dorn. Filling out the cast are Brianna Bryan as Masha, Matthew Hartley as Medvedenko, Lukas Jann as Yakov, and Hannah May Howard as the maid.

The creative team includes scenic designer Carlo Maghirang; Costume Designer Eva Zapata; lighting designer W. Alejandro Melendex; sound designer Clare Marie Nemanich; props designer Dana Schwartz; additional casting was by John Frank Levey. The managing producer is Nicole Ohara and the production stage manager is Roella Dellosa. The Seagull is co-produced by James Tupper, Carolyn Crotty, and Bruce Katzman.

Bruce Katzman has been an actor, teacher and director in the American theatre for over 50 years. An MFA from Yale School of Drama, he has conducted international workshops on Chekhov's major plays since 1988. His book for actors, Secrets of Chekhov, is due to be published in 2026. Directing credits in Los Angeles include Uncle Vanya and King Lear at the MET Theatre and as well as productions of The Cherry Orchard, Wild Honey, Cloud Nine and A Midsummer Night's Dream elsewhere. As an actor, his Broadway credits include the 1998 Tony Award-winning revival of Cabaret and the premiere season of Tony Randall’s National Actors Theatre.

Performances of The Seagull take place from January 18 through February 9, 2025, on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Two preview performances are set for January 16 and 17.

Tickets are $40 ($50 gala opening night); and $20 for students with valid ID. The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 South Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025.

