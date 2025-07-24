Sangam to Perform at Sierra Madre Playhouse in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sangam, a chamber ensemble featuring sitarist Paul Livingstone and cellist Peter Jacobson, with special guest tabla player Abhijit Banerjee, bridges musical genres with its blend of classical Indian ragas and rhythms on Sunday, September 7, 2025, 4:00 pm, at Sierra Madre Playhouse. The group's unique sound, imbued with the free spirit of jazz improvisation, also incorporates African, Latin, pop, hip-hop, and other music styles. Arcing between soulful musical meditations and dynamic poly-rhythmic counterpoint, Sangam embraces its Hindi name, meaning “a confluence of rivers,” a meeting place where disparate streams flowing into one.

Banerjee is one of the most sought-after creative artists in the realm of Indian classical music. He has garnered global accolades for his unique style, sensitivity, skill, and deep sense of musicality. In addition to his considerable contributions to Indian music, Banerjee has left his mark in a diverse field of crossover music both as a performer and composer.

Livingstone and Jacobson, who have recorded and toured together for more than18 years, are featured on Grammy Award-winning recordings with Ozomatli, Juan Gabriel, Quetzal, and Ricky Kej. They have also appeared with Arohi Ensemble, Build an Ark, and Quartetto Fantastico, among other projects born of LA's globalized creative music community.

