SUSAN BONES: THE UNTOLD STORY OF A HORSEGIRL WHO WENT TO HOGWARTS Premieres at UCB Los Angeles in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new comedy musical from Zack Colonna and Jason Avezzano, with original music by Ben Kapilow, Susan Bones: The Untold Story of a Horsegirl Who Went to Hogwarts will premiere at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in Los Angeles on December 9, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. A second preview performance will follow at the Lyric Hyperion Theater on December 14, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

The one-hour, interactive musical comedy introduces a new student at Hogwarts — the outspoken, horse-obsessed Susan Bones, and her fellow Hufflepuffs, who are busy forging their own paths beyond the stories of Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The show reimagines the wizarding world through a raunchy, self-aware, and absurdist lens, following Susan’s quest to trade magic for a unicorn and freedom.

Written and directed by Zack Colonna and Jason Avezzano, Susan Bones features original music by Ben Kapilow (Assistant Professor and Music Director for the BFA/BA Programs in Musical Theatre at SUNY Cortland) and musical direction by Eric Lewis-Baker. The production is co-produced by Twenty Beach Productions.

The cast includes Zack Colonna (The Neighborhood, Kenan), Mimi von Schack (Dropout, JFL New Faces), Devon Drew (The Groundlings, The Brothers Sun), Evan Mills (JFL New Faces, Second City), Jeff Murdoch (The Bear, Shameless), Jason Avezzano, Sarafina Ludlow (Second City), Jemima Lauriston (A Little Late with Lily Singh), and Jeung Bok Holmquist (UCB).

Recommended for audiences ages 16 and up, Susan Bones combines parody, improv, and original music in a one-act format.