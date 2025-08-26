SUFFS Marches Into Hollywood Pantages This Fall; Tickets On Sale Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway in Hollywood has announced that tickets are now on sale for SUFFS, the Tony Award-winning musical about the passionate American women who fought for the right to vote.

The acclaimed production will play a three-week engagement at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, November 18 – December 7, 2025. Tickets may be purchased at BroadwayInHollywood.com.

Today’s on-sale date holds special significance: August 26 is Women’s Equality Day, commemorating the certification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1920, which granted American women the right to vote after decades of tireless suffragist activism. While barriers to equal voting rights continued long after, the amendment marked a historic turning point in American democracy.

Written by Shaina Taub, the first woman to independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, SUFFS shines a light on the triumphs and setbacks of the suffrage movement. The musical captures the brilliance, passion, and flaws of the women who called themselves “Suffs,” weaving together stories of resilience, friendship, heartbreak, and determination in the fight for equality.

SUFFS played a celebrated 10-month Broadway run at the Music Box Theatre before launching its first national tour this fall in Seattle. The Hollywood run marks its Los Angeles premiere.

SUFFS features book, music, and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Shaina Taub, direction by Tony Award-nominee Leigh Silverman, and choreography by Mayte Natalio. The design team includes scenic design by Christine Peters (with original Broadway scenic design by Riccardo Hernández), costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Lap Chi Chu, sound by Jason Crystal with associate Sun Hee Kil, and hair/wig design by Charles G. LaPointe. Music supervision is by Andrea Grody with orchestrations by Michael Starobin.

The national tour is produced by Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman with co-producers including Roy Furman, Cue to Cue Productions, The John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations, and The Shubert Organization. The tour is booked by The Booking Group with casting by The Telsey Office.

The Grammy-nominated SUFFS Original Cast Recording is available from Atlantic Records. More information can be found at suffsmusical.com.

