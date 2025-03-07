SUCH SMALL HANDS Extends at the Chance Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chance Theater has announced that its World Premiere production of Such Small Hands has been extended through March 30, 2025, due to overwhelming demand. Written by Adam Szymkowicz and directed by Matthew McCray (Hedwig and The Angry Inch, Rent), this highly anticipated new play—developed through Chance Theater's On the Radar (OTR) program—has captivated audiences, prompting an additional week of performances. Originally scheduled to run from February 28 to March 23, 2025, Such Small Hands will now continue through March 30, 2025, on the Fyda-Mar Stage at the Bette Aitken theatre arts Center. Previews began February 28, 2025.

Morning light. Black coffee. A quiet ritual shared by Paul and Marie—until the routine begins to slip. Paul is forgetting things—small things, at first. A name, a place, the way home. Yet through the uncertainty, there is laughter, tenderness, and a love that lingers in every glance, every touch, every memory. Such Small Hands is a poignant and unexpectedly humorous World Premiere about love, memory, and the delicate art of holding on.

Adam Szymkowicz, the inaugural resident playwright of Chance Theater's On the Radar (OTR) program, is celebrated for his remarkable ability to blend humor with profound humanity in his plays. His works resonate deeply with audiences across the nation, exploring both the humorous and mature aspects of the human experience. As a cornerstone of the OTR program, Adam has been instrumental in advancing its mission to develop and produce bold new works. His ability to engage and entertain while delivering a satisfyingly intelligent underpinning is a hallmark of his writing. His plays have been produced in the U.S. and in 22 other countries, with thirty of his works published. He holds graduate degrees from Columbia University and Juilliard, and has conducted over 1,100 interviews with playwrights on his blog. Two of his plays have been featured as NY Times Critic's Picks, further cementing his reputation as a leading voice in contemporary theater.

Such Small Hands features an exceptional cast, with Bruce Goodrich (OTR: Such Small Hands) in the role of Paul and Juliet Fischer (Chance Debut) as Marie.

Director Matthew McCray shares his enthusiasm for the production, stating: "Such Small Hands is a rich and beautiful play that explores the humor, depth, and love that emerges from a long marriage. I am thrilled to delve into this meaningful and brave story about commitment and a long life, well-lived. It's a poignant reminder of the extraordinary within the ordinary and the resilience that comes with love and connection."

The talented creative team for Such Small Hands includes Ganymede Projects as Scenic and Costume Designers, Azra King-Abadi (Chance Debut) as Lighting Designer, and Darryl B. Hovis (Chance Resident Artist, OCTG Winner for Outstanding Sound Design) as Sound Designer. The production is Stage Managed by Jordyn Nieblas-Galvan (Chance Debut), with Casting by Shinshin Yuder Tsai (Chance Resident Artist).

Special Events: As a hub for connection, creativity, and compassion, Chance Theater is proud to make a difference in the local community by offering a space for connection, dialogue, and celebration with initiatives like Pride Night, Wine Night, and Community Spotlight. These events enrich the theatergoing experience and help create lasting bonds within our diverse audience.

Post-Show Discussion: Join us for post-show discussions after every performance! We invite the audience to engage with the artists and one another, fostering a more connected, compassionate, and creative community. Share your thoughts, ask questions, and deepen your experience of the production in an open and welcoming environment.

Design Preview Party is on January 27, where members of Chance Theater gain insights from the Director, Designers, and Cast about the artistic vision behind the Show.

Community Spotlight is on March 15, 2025, starting at 2:00 PM. This special afternoon is dedicated to celebrating the vibrant community surrounding Chance Theater. Join us for a pre- and post-performance happy hour designed to foster meaningful conversation and connection.

Pride Night is on March 15, 2025, starting at 7:00 PM. where theater lovers who share an identity can come together over refreshments and conversation. Before enjoying the performance, this special event provides a welcoming space to connect with others in the community, celebrate shared experiences, and engage in meaningful dialogue.

Wine Night is back by popular demand on March 14, 2025, starting at 7:00 PM. where you can enjoy exclusive wines generously donated by long-time supporters Judy & David Joss. The first 50 patrons through the door will receive complimentary access to these special wines, with priority access given to members and their guests. It's the perfect way to kick off the evening before the show begins!

Pay-What-You-Can Previews tickets are available for every show we produce for as low as $10 per ticket, and SaverTIX are available for every performance after opening. Our goal with these initiatives is to make live theater accessible to everyone in our community, regardless of financial barriers.

